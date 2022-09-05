STEPHAN KINGSLEY
Occupation: Current PhD student.
Education: BA Elementary Education from Arizona State University; MS Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University; Current candidate for PhD from Grand Canyon University.
Number of children: 0
Prior public office, if any: 0
Community/ Tempe Union involvement: Tempe Secondary Education Association representative for Corona del Sol; After school tutoring for English Language learners; Worked with parents and community members on different school improvement committees; Served on multiple District committees with different community stakeholders; Some involvement with Corona del Sol student clubs on campus, and worked student sporting events.
Number of Tempe Union Governing Board meetings you’ve attended in person or online in the 12 months prior to Aug. 15:
Since October 2021 I have attended almost all of the board meetings either in person or online.
The pandemic aside, of the major actions taken by the board in the last 12 months, which one do you most agree with and which do you most disagree with? Why?
I agree with the board prioritizing student safety and mental health. The resolution passed to protect LGBTQ students was historic. I’m glad the resolution for equitable discipline was re-written because it needed more time and input before a vote. Both resolutions have actionable steps for the next board to execute.
What policy change do you most want to address in your first year on the board?
I want to focus on the data collection for the new discipline resolution. All policies should be a result of listening to students, teachers, administration, staff, families, community members (including SRO’s), and the executive team. I want to make sure all perspectives are represented in the discussion before writing policy.
Why are you running for the board?
As a former teacher for the district I offer multiple perspectives to amplify voices for students, teachers, and community members. I’m especially passionate about ensuring vulnerable and minority student voices are represented. I’ve helped fight for teachers, and I’ve developed good relationships with families and community members.
Every perspective matters.
What three personal qualities and or experiences qualify you for office?
I’ve been an educator for more than a decade, working with middle or high school students. I believe equitable decisions are made after discussions with people who agree and disagree with me. I’m a good listener and use a strength-based approach to reach across the aisle to work with everyone.
Define your vision of a governing board member’s job?
A governing board member's job is to be a voice that represents students, their communities, families, and community members. A board member has the opportunity to work with the school superintendent to ensure school policy and budget priorities reflect the input given by students, families, their communities, and community members.
Are you satisfied with overall academic performance scores of Tempe Union students? What gaps concern you and how should they be addressed?
I am not satisfied with the overall academic performance scores, but the gap is now harder to measure. COVID has negatively impacted students' social skills and mental health. As for academics, I would focus on improving the structure and development of relevant curriculum, not just using student or teacher performance.
What 3 specific actions should the district take to compete with charter and private schools?
First, each school should implement a clear process for establishing values and behavior expectations for students. Second, we need more school programs that excel in career and technical education. When schools have specialized programs, it attracts students. Third, help more students through the process of applying for college and scholarships.
Are you satisfied with security measures now in place at Tempe Union schools? Why or why not?
I’ve only worked at Corona, so I can’t comment on all of Tempe Union. However, the heightened awareness of gun violence and reality of suicide demands conversation and action to ensure student safety.
Every security measure should be evaluated: door locks, security staff, SRO’s, evacuation and lockdown procedures, etc.
What is the biggest problem facing Tempe Union currently and how would you address it?
The biggest problem is the mental health and well-being of students and teachers. Teachers and students are drained and burned out. We need policies supporting mental health, incorporating student social skills and positive behavior with curriculum, while increasing salaries for teachers, stipends to recruit and retain, and reducing class sizes.
How should the district address declining enrollment?
Improve the well-being of students and teachers by addressing the climate and culture of each leadership team and campus. Improve communication between the district office to administrators and school sites, and administrators to teachers, staff, and students.
Offer exceptional school programs that intentionally attract students. All of these increase enrollment.
Give a letter grade to Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil’s performance and explain your answer:
Based on the question wording I would give a “U” for undecided. As a board member I’d have to use an evaluation rubric to determine Dr Mendivil’s effectiveness and see the bigger picture. However, Spiderman reminds us that “With great power comes great responsibility” which definitely applies to school superintendents.
Yes or no:
Do you support the time limits on citizens who address the board?
Yes
Do you favor uniformed school resources officers on campuses?
Yes
