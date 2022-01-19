The company that owns Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course must post $500,000 with the courts so that a special master can oversee its restoration, a Superior Court judge ruled late Jan. 18.
The ruling by Judge Sarah Agne invokes the first of three contempt of court sanctions that another judge in November 2020 had imposed after finding the ALCR LLC in contempt of court for ignoring yet another judge’s 2018 ordering that the 18-hole executive golf course be restored.
Wilson Gee, a principal in ALCR and the previous company that owned the course, had closed it in 2013, claiming that it cost him money to keep it open every year since he bought it in 2006.
Agne’s ruling was the latest twist in a legal battle that began when Lakes homeowners Linda Swain and Eileen Breslin sued Gee in 2014 to have the course reopened.
Her ruling involved their attorney Tim Barnes’ allegations that Gee and ALCR violated Judge Theodore Campagnolo’s 2020 contempt order that set three deadlines with three distinct penalties: Gee had to have a remediation plan by May 2021 or put up $500,000 with the court, begin reconstruction by September 2021 or put up another $1.5 million, and have the course opened by September 2022 or pay another $2 million.
None of that money goes to the homeowners but it remains with the court until Gee and ALCR comply with Campagnolo’s restoration order in a way that satisfies the homeowners and, possibly, the court.
Barnes last year accused ALCR of short-changing the restoration by failing to submit a detailed remediation plan for he and his clients to review. He said Gee was not refilling all the lakes, not planting enough trees as there once were and doing other work that would not restore the Lakes Course to what it had been for decades before its closure.
Gee testified he knew what had to be done and did not have the kind of detailed plan the homeowners sought. He also testified he had spent nearly $800,000 to restore the course and would have the first nine holes ready for play by Thanksgiving 2021. That didn’t happen, though Gee said he has been planning a soft opening in the next few weeks.
Gee said he could have opened last Thanksgiving if he had been given city and state permits for the bathroom in the club house. That club house, which Gee said will resemble a construction site field house with bathrooms, a changing area and a pro shop but no restaurant, also has been a bone of contention in the contempt hearing.
A different city permit prompted Agne’s ruling, which sidestepped most of Barnes’ specific complaints about what ALCR had done and not done so far.
Instead, she found that ALCR specifically “has exercised its discretion in a way inconsistent with plaintiffs’ reasonable expectations” – violating Campagnolo’s order – by failing to secure other city permits that Gee had testified were not needed.
She noted that while Campagnolo’s order “allows for some discretion on defendant ALCR LLC’s part,” failure to secure those permits violated the first of Campagnolo’s three deadlines.
“To prevent the ills of this and similar excesses of express discretion, an appropriate remedy is the appointment of a golf course restoration special master, with reasonable compensation to be paid from the civil fine by the predecessor judge,” Agne ruled.
She directed that Barnes and ALCR attorney Daniel Maynard “engage in a good-faith consultation to attempt to agree on an appropriate and reasonable golf course restoration special master whose name they shall submit to” her.
If they can’t agree, each side must give Agne three proposed names and she’ll choose one.
Agne’s action cannot be appealed through normal channels but Maynard could file a special action for a higher court review.
It was not immediately clear how Agne’s ruling would impact Gee’s plan to reopen part of the course.
And it remains to be seen whether he’ll end up spending far more money than the nearly $800,000 he said he has spent to restore the course.
After the October contempt hearing before Agne ended, Barnes sought permission to introduce testimony from other proceedings in which golf course expert Buddie Johnson put the total restoration cost estimate at $5 million to $6 million and a consultant for one-time course owner The True Life Companies projected a $12 million price tag.
Maynard argued against admitting estimates by Johnson and True Life because they testified in proceedings were against True Life and did not involve ALCR. Hence, he argued, ALCR and Gee never had a chance to cross examine the consultant and Johnson.
Agne agreed, saying that she would not consider those estimates in weighing Barnes’ request for sanctions. She said to do so would “circumvent” the state’s rules of evidence and “allow hearsay testimony.”
True Life in 2015 agreed to buy the course from Gee and his partners for $9 million with the aim of building houses on the site.
Eventually, ownership reverted back to Gee and his partners when True Life walked away from the deal because it could not get 51 percent of the Lake’s 5,400 homeowners to allow it to turn the golf course into a housing development with a small farm, a private school, café and other amenities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.