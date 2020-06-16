Kyrene School District apparently has become the first in Arizona to announce that all students who return to campuses - as well as their teachers - will be required to wear masks.
In a message Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Jan Vesely, reacting to the record spikes Tuesday in positive COVID-19 cases, said that students who have difficulty breathing or have difficulty removing a mask would be exempt, although "alternate methods of protection may be discussed."
"Arizona is currently experiencing a surge in community spread of COVID-19," Vesely wrote. "Based on the increasing rate of infection in Arizona and in Maricopa County, specifically, Kyrene will require face coverings when physical space does not allow students and staff to maintain a safe distance of six feet apart.
This means masks must be worn in classrooms by all students (PreK-8) and staff."
Stating the district's decisions "are based on evidence and expertise, not on opinion or ideology," Vesely said, "Our goal is to safely re-introduce all of our students to a safe, healthy, and engaging learning environment, whether in person or remote."
"Students will not be required to wear face coverings during physical activities and when social distancing is maintainable, though they may voluntarily wear face coverings at any time," she also wrote. "Students may bring their own face coverings to and from school. A limited supply of face coverings will be available at each school, for unforeseen loss or damage to a student’s face covering. Plastic face guards will not be required or provided but are permitted."
Kyrene also was one of the first districts to close campuses, acting four days before Gov. Ducey's first closure order in mid-March.
Vesely's announcement came as state officials released bad news on two fronts related to the pandemic: More than 1.6 million Arizonans are collecting some form of jobless benefits as the Arizona economy continues to skid and the number of people infected with COVID-19 continues to increase.
New figures from the state Department of Economic Security show that as of last week, 234,089 individuals were collecting under the state's regular unemployment insurance program.
But that pales in comparison with the more than 1.4 million who are getting paid under the federally created Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
That is for those who do not qualify for regular state benefits, ranging from those who were self-employed and contractors – people not considered part of the traditional labor state force of about 3.4 million – to those whose pre-layoff wages do not qualify them for state program.
Potentially more alarming is that the number of Arizonans seeking jobless benefits is again on the rise.
DES says 28,522 individuals filed for first-time claims last week. That's up 17 percent from the week before.
And that figure, in turn, is more than 10 percent higher than the prior week.
The numbers still are far below what they were after Gov. Doug Ducey closed non-essential businesses and imposed a stay-at-home order – when, in one week alone, more than 132,000 people filed for benefits.
Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates also reported Tuesday that there was an increase in younger patients with COVID-19.
"Today was Maricopa County’s single highest reported positive COVID-19 case count at 1,377 positive cases," Gates said. "We have a total of 20,670 positive cases with 52.5% of those cases occurring June 1- June 15 since we began tracking cases on January 22. We are also seeing record numbers of emergency room visits and hospitalizations since the pandemic started. Through yesterday, 49% of positive cases were within the 20-44 age range with a 12% hospitalization rate. On June 1, that age group only made up 42% of positive cases with a 7% hospitalization rate.
Economist Elliott Pollack said the new figures are surprising.
"It's a different trend than the national trend, which continues down,'' he said.
All this comes as Arizona set another new record Tuesday with 2,392 new cases of COVID-19 reported.
There also were a record 1,506 Arizonans hospitalized with positive or suspected cases of the virus and 502 COVID patients in intensive-care unit beds, also a record. And emergency room visits for those with the virus also hit a new high at 956.
"We anticipated increased cases in June based on various modeling,'' said gubernatorial press aide Patrick Ptak, adding the state has worked to increase hospital capacity "to ensure every Arizonans has access to care, should they need it.''
Ducey has said his decisions to reopen the Arizona economy have been correct and has refused to impose new rules or even allow local officials to impose restrictions of their own.
What's happening on the jobless front, Pollack said, is that the hit to the economy is now spreading out.
Initially the big losses were in the expected categories like hotels, bars, restaurants and certain administrative services. These are industries where the closure orders had a direct impact.
But he said any recovery there – there are indications of some hiring in those sectors – comes as other sectors of the economy are just getting hit.
"It seems to me that what's going on are the ripple effects are finally hitting industries that are not as directly affected,” he said.
Pollack also cited the fact that there are 682,000 Arizonans who have applied for regular unemployment benefits since March 21.
"That's 23 percent of the people who were employed in March,'' he said. "So, it's a huge number.''
Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.
