After a year of back-and-forth arguments mostly on paper, a homeowners group may soon get a decision on whether it can press for a permanent ban on housing on the Club West Golf Course.
Judge Timothy Thompson has set Dec. 2 for 30 minutes of argument on course owner The Edge’s motion to dismiss the request for a ban filed by the Club West Conservancy almost a year ago.
If Thompson grants The Edge’s request, The Conservancy and attorney Francis Slavin will have to decide whether to appeal the decision.
If he denies it, either Thompson or another Maricopa County Superior Court judge will then hear evidence related to the Conservancy’s assertions that many people bought homes in Club West because Shea Homes and the builder that preceded it promised that a championship golf course would be part of the community.
Though Shea Homes is part of the Conservancy’s legal action, the homebuilder has tried to get out of the case, saying it has no agreement with The Edge and no interest in the golf course because it already gave the owners the declarant rights to it.
The Conservancy also asserts that sales agreements both Shea and UDC Homes guarantees the site will be maintained as a golf course.
The Edge – comprising four men who bought the course from Wilson Gee for $750,000 in 2019 – has attacked the legitimacy of the Conservancy to even bring an action against it.
Earlier this year, Thompson agreed with its argument that the Conservancy had failed to show it had standing because it listed no homeowners who would be harmed by home construction on any part of the 165-acre course.
But he also refused to dismiss the case, stating that the Conservancy should amend its complaint to address The Edge’s assertions and that he was not convinced by the owner’s argument that the Conservancy had no standing to sue in the first place.
The Conservancy returned with an amended complaint that listed 50 homeowners.
Earlier this month, Slavin renewed his request that Thompson “deny the Edge’s repeated attempt to dismiss Plaintiff’s complaint on standing grounds because Club West Conservancy has more than met its burden at the pleading stage.”
He reiterated the Conservancy’s contention that “the Golf Course Declaration imposed a use restriction providing that the property ‘shall be used exclusively as a golf course’” and that it “expressly states that its covenants and restrictions are imposed for purposes of ‘enhancing and protecting the value’ of the adjacent Foothills Club West subdivision.”
“Club West’s members are entitled to enforce the use restriction on the golf course as implied beneficiaries under the Golf Course Declaration, the master development plan, and/or the Addendum to UDC’s purchase contracts,” he also wrote.
Slavin also said many of the arguments The Edge has raised were “premature” and that the Conservancy deserves a hearing on its allegations.
He also said that the Conservancy represents homeowners – which The Edge challenges – and that it is “more efficient” for the court to hear its case instead of an untold number of actions brought by individual homeowners who feel they would be harmed by home construction.
The Edge initially had an agreement to sell three parcels totaling about 52 acres to homebuilder Taylor Morrison in early 2020 for the construction of about 162 single-story and two-story homes.
The builder pulled out of the deal when some of the community’s 2,700 homeowners balked at the plan.
Since then, The Edge has not fully disclosed its plans for the barren site.
It has invited homeowners to provide suggestions on what they’d like the
site turned into and at one point indicated a park with a number of amenities was an option.
But The Edge did not publicly discuss how that plan would be financed or how the issue of irrigating the site would be resolved.
Gee closed the course in 2016, saying he could no longer afford the cost of city potable water – the only apparent source of irrigation.
While The Edge has argued that the Conservancy must show how each homeowner is adversely affected by any use of the site other than for golf, Slavin says Arizona law only requires that the Conservancy demonstrate the impact on just one homeowner.
“The cases the Edge cites show that that an organization fails on the first prong of associational standing only if Club West cannot show any member with an interest,” he wrote.
He said his client “is not seeking a declaration that it has any legal title or ownership in the Edge’s property. Rather, it seeks a declaration that the use restriction recorded against the Edge’s property, which directly affects the use and enjoyment of Club West members’ adjacent properties, is valid and enforceable.”
Slavin also argues that the Conservancy’s legal action represents all homeowners, not just the approximate 370 who had premium lot prices to own lots adjacent to the course.
He said the Conservancy “alleges that the master planned community nature of the Foothills Club West development, including its platting and marketing as a golf course community, gives all owners in the subdivision the right to enforce the use restriction on the golf course. This is a communal claim, not an individual one.”
