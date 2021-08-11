As their members expressed anger, frustration and concern, Kyrene and Tempe Union governing boards earlier this week voted not to defy the state’s ban on mask mandates and instead approved resolutions asking the governor and Legislature to rescind it.
Emotions ran high as the Kyrene Governing Board discussed the ban on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and members Michelle Fahy and Wanda Kolomyjec passionately denounced state leaders and refused to vote for the resolution, calling it too weak.
Tempe Union Govenring Board members the previous day also decried the mandate ban, suggesting it might ultimately thwart their desire to keep classrooms open five days a week if COVID-19 breakouts mushroom.
Numerous members of both boards also voiced concern that the rising number of COVID-19 cases within the districts’ boundaries – already in the highest transmission category –will reach a point where in-class learning is suspended and all students return to learning at home.
But while the two boards were unwilling to follow about a half dozen other districts in the state in openly defying the law, officials in both districts said they will be utilizing quarantines and taking additional mitigation measures.
And Kyrene laid out a lengthy list of mitigation strategies that include a return to some of the measures that were in effect last school year but lifted at the start of the current school year.
Among them is a return to requiring children to immediately go to their classrooms when they arrive at campuses and more stringent social distancing that reduces free-wheeling mingling.
Today, Arizona State University joined the defiance of the mask mandate ban, declaring face coverigs will be required in "all classrooms and teaching or research labs" as well as in "meeting rooms, workshops, design or production studios, and other setting where social distancing is not possible."
Also today, Horizon Honors today sent 56 students and three adult staffers from a third-fourth grade classroom into quarantine until Aug. 23 after 11 people among them tested positive for COVID-19.
And 25 of 47 Republican lawmakers issued a joint press release urging the governor to withhold funding to defiant school districts and offer private school vouchers to students in districts that impose mask mandates.
"It borders on anarchy and destabilizes the very foundation of our society to have local governments effectively refusing to comply with the law. It must not be allowed to stand. Any local government that willfully and intentionally flaunts state law must be held accountable," their statement declared.
Members of both Kyrene and Tempe Union boards criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for signing the Republican-driven measure banning masks.
Fahy bitterly noted that the law does not apply to private schools. She said Brophy College Prep, where Ducey’s children attend, recently imposed a mask requirement.
Fahy echoed the concern expressed by several members of both boards over the risks they would be taking if they defied the mandate ban – ranging from loss of school funding to personal liability.
Many board members also ripped Ducey and the Legislature for taking away local control over their districts.
Tempe Union Berdetta Hodge, for example, said, “We can’t do anything that we need to do to protect our children right now and it’s hard. It’s really hard to sit here and know we’re going to pass a resolution. But are we going to really save the lives of the kids and the families? We can’t do what we were elected to do.”
Members of both boards urged parents and other members of both school communities to write Ducey and their legislators demanding a repeal of the ban while also begging parents to follow all safety protocols – including sending their kids to schools wearing masks.
COVID-19 transmission levels are listed as “high” in all both districts, according to data released Aug. 5 by the county health department.
Cases per 100,000 people are range between 199 and 206 in the districts. While the percentage of new positive test results dipped slightly, the figure for all three districts is still hovering around 15 percent.
Both sets of the numbers are the highest since early spring after several months of a downward trend.
At the same time, while the county does not provide vaccination data by school districts, ZIP codes within all three districts show a wide range in the percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated.
Among those with the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated eligible residents is 85283, covering part of Tempe and all of Guadalupe, with a vaccination rate of 51.3 percent. By contrast, Ahwatukee ZIP code 85045 has a 68.5 percent fully vaccinated rate.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner declined last week to issue a temporary restraining order against Phoenix Union, one of the first diostricts to defy the ban on mask mandates.
Warner wants to hear more evidence at a hearing set for Friday on a suit brought by a biology teacher in that district. And even if he agrees that no one is violating the law as of right now, he still could bar future enforcement.
Ducey has so far only taken verbal slaps at schools that he contends are violating a law banning any requirement that students and staff wear masks.
Press aide C.J. Karamargin said his boss believes districts that have chosen to defy what the governor claims is the law by saying they are protecting public health actually are grandstanding or engaged in feigned righteousness.
"They are imposing a mask mandate that is in violation of the law,'' Karamargin responded.
Despite all that, Ducey has yet to actually seek a court order to enforce the anti-mask legislation. Instead, his press aide simply denies there is a problem.
"We expect school districts to follow the law,'' said Karamargin.
He brushed aside questions about the fact that the statute does not take effect until Sept. 29.
"All options are on the table,'' he said. But actually putting his own name on a challenge runs the risk of a judge concluding that the governor's reading of the statute has no basis in law.
So that leaves Ducey with only the attacks on the non-compliant school districts.
Others have their own reaction.
For example, Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, noted on Twitter that lawmakers will be constructing a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022.
"I will not be voting to fund any agency that defies law in the name of Covid panic,'' she said.
Townsend later acknowledged there are constitutional obligations for the state to fund public schools. But she told Capitol Media Services that does not tie the hands of lawmakers.
"I am sure there are constitutional ways to do it,'' Townsend said.
"I dont mean to completely defund,'' she continued. "But financial sanctions must happen at this point.''
And Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, wants a special legislative session to deal with not just the districts that have adopted mask mandates but also the failure of Maricopa County to comply with a legislative subpoena related to the election audit and a decision by Tucson to ignore a "Second Amendment Sanctuary'' law and instead affirm the applicability of federal gun laws within the city.
"You don't get to just ignore the law everytime you don't like it,'' he wrote.
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Thursday criticized Republican governors for banning mask mandates in their states.
"Our kids have suffered enough,'' he said.
"Let's do what we know works,'' Cardona continued. "fPolitics doesn't have a role in this. Educators know what to do.''
