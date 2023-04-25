As pet owners know, hearing the tap-tap-tap of their pet’s nails as they walk across tile or wood floors is an indication that it is time to schedule a nail trim.
Perhaps past time.
Avoiding the need to capture said cat or dog and manhandling them into the car – or convincing them to enter a travel cage for a trip to the vet and sit with other animals in the waiting area – can result in pet parental procrastination.
Ahwatukee residents have an alternative, courtesy of Angela’s Mobile Pet Nail Trims.
Each weekend, Angela Zimsky drives to appointments throughout the village, clipping nails on dogs, cats, guinea pigs – and sometimes even trimming birds’ wings.
This is her weekend gig because the rest of the week Zimsky is a surgical veterinarian technician at a busy North Phoenix exotic animal hospital, a career she’s had for more than 13 years.
Her weekend house calls have proved popular in Ahwatukee as social media and word-of-mouth praise brings more clients.
“My years of experience as a vet tech comes in handy, allowing me to work quicker and finish faster than most people would expect,” said Zimsky.
“In addition to cats and dogs, I’m also able to trim bunnies, guinea pigs and other pets,” she explained. “I also offer other services; I can express glands, clean and pluck ears, paw fur trim, sanitary clip and more.”
Zimsky said with her years working in an exotic animal hospital, she’s also comfortable with out-of-the-ordinary pets – like her interaction with a blue-tongued skink, a reptile considered harmless.
In the three years she’s been working throughout Ahwatukee, she’s been able to fill her weekend appointment schedule.
“I’m usually in the area at least once per week, working in two-hour windows. Each window is based on the clients' cross streets, helping me map my route more easily and give each client about 3-7 minutes notice of my arrival,” she said.
“I'm grateful and feel lucky to have such an amazing and loyal group of clients. I truly appreciate them, and try to show it. On my Facebook page, I offer occasional caption contests for photos, and have my daughter pick a winner to reward with a complimentary pet trim,” she said.
“For some holidays, like Christmas or Valentines Day, I’ll hand out pet bandannas to my clients.”
One 2-year client of Angel’s Mobile Pet Nail Trims is Amanda Seto, a 20-year Ahwatukee resident with two dogs – Bailey, a fluffy 8-pound Shih Tzu, and Nala, a 70-pound German Shepherd that she got as a rescue a year ago.
“When I first reached out to Angela for information, she was quick to respond to my questions, provided fair pricing and verified her being a vet tech,” said Seto.
“I really needed a licensed vet tech as Bailey has a kidney disease, and has had since birth. This requires internal anal gland expression more frequently than most dogs, and not just what you get at the groomers,” she explained.
“The kidney disease progressed rapidly over the past few months and Bailey now needs daily (subcutaneous) fluids, and Angela took the time to teach us to administer ourselves.”
Seto praised Zimsky for her sensitivity and gentleness with the ailing dog.
“This is our first time dealing with kidney disease and Angela is a sounding board for ideas, and always refers us to our vet if she's not sure about something. “
At 2 years old, Seto’s German Shepherd is still a puppy, and though “pretty well behaved, is still a handful when getting her nails trimmed” she admitted.
“Angela is extremely patient with her and gives her the time needed to get comfortable to clip her nails,” she said. “And Nala knows there's always treats in Angela’s bag when she's done.”
Another longtime Ahwatukee client said her dog also benefits greatly from using Angela’s Mobile Pet Nail Trims.
“My son and I have a 15-year-old cat named Daisy Mae, and a 3-year-old long-haired Chihuahua mix named Cookie,” said Tanya Rainey, an 18-year Ahwatukee resident.
“Angela has been trimming Cookie's nails for almost a year, and Cookie is not a fan of getting her nails trimmed,” she laughed.
As a rescue, the Chihuahua had severe reactions to visiting the vet which made the experience traumatic for dog and owner.
“Finding Angela to come directly to us and trim Cookie’s nails in the comfort of our own home has been nothing short of a blessing,” Rainey said.
“Angela’s calm and soothing demeanor sets our Cookie’s nervousness at ease, and she’s finished with her trim in no time leaving Cookie searching for treats in Angela’s bag. I’m so happy we found her.”
Rainey’s cat, she says, is too shy with any new people in the house and prefers to stay hidden during these visits.
For Ahwatukee resident Diane Voss, Angela’s Mobile Pet Nail Trims makes life easier for her and her two dogs.
“I have one large senior dog that cannot get in and out of the car so it's a lifesaver that she comes to us,” she said. “I have another dog who is very scared to have his nails trimmed so being able to be in our home where he feels safe is a plus, and she’s so patient with him. And, she’s just a super nice person.”
As a surgical vet technician and owner of a mobile pet nail trim business, clients often ask how Zimsky got into this as a career.
“I’ve loved caring for animals since I was a fifth grader and took in a week-old kitten,” recalled Zimsky. “She lived to be 21 years old, and she is who I credit with my choosing a career as a vet tech.”
Her business gained wider exposure as part of the Ahwatukee Dog Show last October at the Ahwatukee Swim and Tennis Center. She hosted a booth that was a popular draw with its prize wheel offering bow ties, leashes, pet toys, dog socks and the big prize - a free nail trim, to the spinners.
Angela’s Mobile Pet Nail Trims hopes to be at the 16th annual Ahwatukee Dog Show Oct. 29.
Residents interested in a visit from Angela’s Mobile Pet Nail Trims can check her Facebook page where she often posts availabilities for the upcoming weekend.
For more information visit her Facebook page or text questions at 480-438-1533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.