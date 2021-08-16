Kyrene and Tempe Union school officials today ordered that all students and staff must wear masks, effective Tuesday, after a Maricopa County judge ruled the state’s ban on mask mandates does not take effect until Sept. 29.
Tempe Union also said that while masks are optional for athletes in outdoor sports, all participants in indoor sports must wear face coverings.
Arizona schools are free to require students and staff to wear masks on campus, at least for the time being, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner ruled, noting "Under Arizona law, new laws are effective 90 days after the legislative session ends, which is Sept. 29 this year."
Warner acknowledged that there is an exception for emergency measures. But he said this does not qualify.
"They require a two-thirds vote and this statute was not approved by a two-thirds majority,'' Warner wrote.
Ruling on a lawsuit brought against Phoenix Union for its mask mandate, the judge also said a clause in the measure making it retroactive to July 1 is legally meaningless.
Governing boards for both districts last week voted not to defy the ban but instead approved a resolution asking the Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey to rescind it.
In a separate move, meanwhile, Ducey on Monday issued an executive order forbidding municipalities and counties from requiring their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
But Warner's decision did not sit well with Ducey, who has actively opposed mask mandates and signed the legislation banning them that Warner said Monday is not enforceable.
"Kids need a stable learning environment,'' said press aide C.J. Karamargin in a prepared statement. "Temporary mandates and efforts to flout the law aren't going to help them,'' he continued. "Kids should be in school, learning, and their parents should be the ones making decisions.''
Monday's ruling, however, is far from the last word on the issue. Warner emphasized that he is not making any decisions on the merits or even the legality of the law itself, but only its effective date. But the judge did tip his hand, at least a bit, suggesting that he believes that the restriction on mask policies enacted by lawmakers is valid -- or, at least will be when it takes effect. "Phoenix Union High School District cites no legal authority that this statutes is beyond the legislature's powers,'' Warner wrote. "Indeed, Arizona law expressly limits school districts' authority to policies that are 'not inconsistent with law.' ''
While Warner's ruling sets no precedents, it gives added strength to similar restrictions imposed by at least six districts around the state that have decided, at least for the time being, to require those coming on campus to wear face coverings.
Chances are slim to none that the boards' resolutions last week will get any attention from the Legislature or Gov. Doug Ducey after 26 of 47 Republican lawmakers last week urged Ducey to punish districts that are defying the mandate ban.
Emotions ran high at the Kyrene Governing Board meeting Aug. 10 as members Michelle Fahy and Wanda Kolomyjec passionately denounced state leaders and refused to vote for the resolution, suggesting it was insufficient as COVID cases continue to climb.
Meanwhile, all three state universities and the Maricopa County Community College District said they would require masks in some campus areas, including classrooms.
The continuing rancor over masks came as new data from Maricopa County’s Department of Health showed COVID-19 cases rising within both Kyrene and Tempe Union district boundaries and in two of Ahwatukee’s three ZIP codes.
The lone exception to the surge in COVID-19 cases that has produced numbers not seen since February was 85045, which also happens to have the largest percentage of fully vaccinated residents.
Data show that 85045, where 69.2 percent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated, showed cases per 100,000 fall from 183 to 171 and the percentage of new positive test results plummet from 10.8 percent to 4.4 percent.
Neither of Ahwatukee’s other three ZIP codes were as lucky even though 62 percent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated in 85048 and 59 percent fully vaccinated in 85044, according to county data.
In 85044, cases per 100,000 swelled in one week from 187 to 406, though positive new test results fell from 17.6 percent to 13.7 percent, the data show.
In 85048, cases per 100,000 climbed from 186 to 264 while positivity fell slightly from 14.9 percent to 13.9 percent.
In Kyrene School District, cases per 100,000 went up from 199 to 305 while Tempe Union saw cases rise from 202 to 282. Positive new test results in both districts were around 14 percent, the data show.
The county does not break down vaccination rates by school districts.
Kyrene’s dashboard showed that as of Aug. 14, there were 102 COVID-19 cases in district schools, 70 in elementary schools and three in the K-8 Kyrene Traditional Academy.
Tempe Union’s dashboard showed that of 56 active COVID-19 cases, 53 were students and most were in the two Ahwatukee campuses with Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista reporting 23 and 19 cases, respectively.
And it wasn’t just public schools wrestling with the virus surge.
Horizon Honors sent 56 students and three adult staffers from a third-fourth grade classroom into quarantine until Aug. 23 after 11 people among them tested positive for COVID-19.
And after Summit School Ahwatukee reported on Aug. 15 that two students were diagnosed, parents began asking the administration to make masks mandatory.
Currently, neither Summit nor Horizon Honors require masks and the ban on mandates does not apply to them.
In his new executive order, the governor is declared that any local government that implements a vaccine mandate is breaking the law. And the governor said such violations are a Class 3 misdemeanor, subjecting government officials to up to 30 days in jail.
The move comes less than a week after the Tucson city council voted to make vaccines mandatory for all municipal employees. That directive requires them to show they have received at least one dose of the vaccine by Aug. 24. Workers who do not meet the deadline face a five-day suspension without pay. There was no immediate response from Tucson city officials. Ducey, in his order, insisted there's really nothing new about it. He said Arizona law gives primary jurisdiction to the state during public health emergencies. And he said local government have only the powers that are granted to them by the Arizona Constitution and state statute. "Unlike the state, cities, towns and counties do not have inherent police power to implement vaccine mandates,'' his order states.
Despite that, the governor said he also is relying on a provision in SB 1824, a budget reconciliation bill that specifically bars local government from requiring anyone to be vaccinated against COVID. "The Arizona State Legislature, who are duly elected by the people have spoken on this issue,'' he wrote. But that, however, may be no more enforceable, at least for the time being, than a provision in a different budget bill that prohibits mask mandates at public schools after a judge ruled Monday that nothing in these measures takes effect before Sept. 29. Ducey's new order does have a carrot of sort for local workers who either get the virus or even are exposed.
The governor pointed out that a 2016 ballot measure raising the state minimum wage -- an initiative he actually opposed -- contains a provision guaranteeing that people are entitled to paid sick leave when public health officials determine someone is a risk to community public health, whether or not that person actually has a communicable disease. His executive order says any community that doesn't provide sick time is subject to being punished by the Industrial Commission of Arizona which enforces the wage laws of the state.
But that ballot measure does not apply to state employees. And there was no immediate response from Ducey about whether he intends to provide the same time off to state workers.
Members of both the Kyrene and TU boards voiced concern that the rising number of COVID-19 cases within the districts’ boundaries will force them to suspend in-class learning and send all students back to learning at home.
They contended that a mask mandate would slow the prospects of that happening.
Several members said they had received hundreds of emails and the vast majority were from parents who wanted a return of a mask mandate.
Kyrene Board President Kevin Walsh read a letter from a parent who pulled her daughter out of a Kyrene school and enrolled her in a private school that required all students and staff to wear masks.
But while the two boards were unwilling to follow about a half dozen other districts in the state in openly defying the law, officials in both districts said they will be utilizing quarantines and taking additional mitigation measures.
Kyrene laid out a lengthy list of mitigation strategies that include a return to some of the measures that were in effect in 2020-21 but lifted at the start of the current school year.
Among them is a return to requiring children to immediately go to their classrooms when they arrive at campuses and more stringent social distancing that reduces free-wheeling mingling.
Kyrene also said its layered approach will include increasingly tougher mitigation measures on a school by school basis, depending on a combination of virus cases in a school and the level of virus spread in the community surrounding it.
Both governing boards also pleaded with parents and eligible students to get vaccinated, wear masks on campus and follow other recommended health protocols to stem the advancing virus.
Some board members also criticized Ducey for signing the Republican-driven measure banning masks.
Fahy bitterly noted that the law does not apply to private schools. She said Brophy College Prep, where Ducey’s children attend, recently imposed a mask requirement.
Fahy echoed the concern expressed by several members of both boards over the risks they would be taking if they defied the mandate ban – ranging from loss of school funding to personal liability.
Many board members also ripped Ducey and the Legislature for taking away local control over their districts.
“What the governor has done is taken it out of our hands. We can’t do anything that we need to do to protect our children right now and it’s hard,” said Tempe Union board member Berdetta Hodge.
“It’s really hard to sit here and know we’re going to pass a resolution,” she continued. “But are we going to really save the lives of the kids and the families? We can’t do what we were elected to do.”
Fahy told the community Ducey bears the responsibility for what might happen without a mask mandate and urged parents and others to write him.
“He should be ashamed,” she said. “You should be ashamed of him. He is holding the puppet strings and distracting our community members from what is most important – our children. They are our future and they deserve protection by us until they are old enough to advocate for themselves. We need to be their voice. So, let your voices be heard and directed to us, but also to your state leadership.”
Arizona State University was the first of the three state universities to announce mandatory face masks in a variety of situations.
All three universities now mandate face coverings in classrooms, teaching or research labs as well as “close-quarter environments where physical distancing may not be possible.’’
That specifically includes meeting rooms, workshop, design or production studios “and other indoor settings where social distancing is not possible.’’
Masks must be worn in any other “indoor and outdoor settings where physical distancing may not be possible.’’
But ASU Vice President Jay Thorne said he does not believe the new policy violates either. The key, he told Capitol Media Services, is that it does not discriminate.
“Our requirements apply to everyone on campus (students, faculty, staff, and visitors) and regardless of their vaccination status,’’ he said. “They do not conflict with the order or the legislation.’’
Ducey has yet to actually seek a court order to enforce the anti-mask legislation. Instead, his press aide simply denies there is a problem.
In a letter crafted by Queen Creek Rep. Jake Hoffman, whose district represents most of Gilbert, the 26 Republican lawmakers calling for punishment also want Ducey to give vouchers to students “trapped” in the districts defying the mask mandate ban, giving them tax dollars to send their kids to private or parochial schools.
“It borders on anarchy and destabilizes the very foundation of our society to have local governments effectively refusing to comply with the law,” the letter said. “It must not be allowed to stand. Any local government that willfully and intentionally flaunts state law must be held accountable.”
Stating “the window to hold the rogue local governments refusing to follow state law accountable is closing and the people of Arizona’s patience is running short,” the letter also declared:
"Stated plainly, the Legislature did its job by passing common sense laws to protect the children and students of Arizona from anti-science mask and vaccine mandates, now we are eager to see the executive branch do its job to ensure that those laws are faithfully executed by the various levels of government within this state.”
Meanwhile, a top doctor at the state’s largest hospital network said last week that the facilities could begin to impose capacity restrictions at the rate COVID-19 is multiplying in Arizona.
In a wide-ranging news conference, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer at Banner Health, said the 71 children admitted with the virus last month is double the figure from a month before.
The good news, she said, is most pediatric cases the hospitals have seen so far do not require treatment in an intensive-care unit. But Bessel said that may be only a temporary situation.
“This does not mean that the virus cannot have a serious impact on children,’’ she said, pointing out the experience in states like Louisiana, Florida and Texas where the number of children in ICUs has spiked. In New Orleans, all the pediatric ICU beds were full late last week.
Bessell also stressed that any child getting in-person instruction should definitely be masked but repeatedly sidestepped questions about whether schools should mandate their use.
“The way that we get to that is something that I will leave to others,’’ she said.
As far as the governor's order on vaccines, Don't look to Tucson to back down."Gov. Ducey is paving the way for COVID-19 to spread uncontrollably throughout our state and attempting to impede those of us who believe in science-based solutions at the local level,'' Mayor Regina Romero said Monday afternoon in a prepared statement.
"After consulting with our city attorney, it is clear that this executive order is legally meaningless,'' she continued. "The action that mayor and council took last Friday will remain in full effect.''
That was buttressed by City Attorney Mike Rankin who told council members Ducey's order "has no effect'' on the council decision, saying the governor "lacks the authority to preempt the actions you took on Friday.''
But Ducey, in his order, insisted this isn't just about his executive order.He said Arizona law gives primary jurisdiction to the state during public health emergencies. And he said local government have only the powers that are granted to them by the Arizona Constitution and state statute. "Unlike the state, cities, towns and counties do not have inherent police power to implement vaccine mandates,'' his order states.
"We are sending a reminder to folks about what the law is,'' press aide C.J. Karamargin told Capitol Media Services. And he made it clear Monday's "reminder'' in reaction to what is going on in Tucson.
"There were some news stories over the weekend that indicated such reminder was necessary,'' Karamargin said. He said adding the executive order on top of what Ducey says already is the law shows "it's a topic we take very seriously.''
The governor said he also is relying on a provision in SB 1824, a budget reconciliation bill that specifically bars local government from requiring anyone to be vaccinated against COVID.
"The Arizona State Legislature, who are duly elected by the people have spoken on this issue,'' he wrote.
