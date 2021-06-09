Phoenix police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who left the Florence Crittenton Group Home with another teen the night of June 5.
Parents, friends, teachers, and community members also are searching for 13-year-old Chloe Shewbridge of Tempe, who was last seen 7th Avenue and Camelback Road.
The teenager went missing on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. after escaping from the Florence Crittenton Group Home. She was last seen near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road.
The other teen returned to the facility but Chloe did not.
Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police at 60-262-6657.
