Phoenix City Council was scheduled tomorrow, June 14, to consider a proposal by the administration for creation of a “community court” to handle minor criminal cases involving unsheltered people.
The proposed Phoenix Community Court would add 21 people to the city payroll and cost at least $2.23 million annually with an additional start-up cost of $46,000 to buy three vehicles and other equipment, according to a council report released last week.
Those new employees would include 10 “navigators” who would work with defendants most closely and 11 other court system personnel, such as prosecutors and public defenders.
The Community Court would be the fourth “specialty court” in Phoenix that addresses specific categories of people and minor crimes with the goal of helping defendants turn their life around rather than punish them.
Two of those three entities are adjuncts of Phoenix Municipal Court while the third is a regional court run by the city.
All three courts have judges, city prosecutors and public defenders working together on “evidence-based best practices and procedures to provide long-term solutions to offenders through an alternative path to traditional criminal justice systems,” the report notes, calling them “problem-solving alternatives” to the traditional legal system.
Those three entities are, the report says:
The Phoenix Veterans Court, which aims to “restore veterans to being successful, contributing members of the community” by diverting defendants charged with minor criminal offenses into programs that “to address the root causes of the behavior” that got them into trouble.
The Phoenix Behavioral Health Court, which diverts defendants into programs tailored to meet “the unique needs of individuals with certain mental illnesses” and reduce their recidivism through “early intervention and increased treatment engagement, collaboration and coordination with criminal justice, mental health, and other community partners.”
The Maricopa County Regional Homeless Court, “designed to resolve outstanding minor misdemeanor, victimless offenses and warrants for individuals experiencing homelessness who demonstrate commitment to end their homelessness.”
The city report says Phoenix needs a second specialty court to deal with homeless defendants because the Regional Homeless Court works on county-wide issues and the administration’s proposed model “engages all stakeholders in a more robust specialty court process.”
The report concedes that while the city has seen considerable success with all three specialty courts, it faces “a continuing and significant challenge for the community is assisting individuals currently experiencing homelessness.
“This challenge has resulted in unsheltered members of the community often being cited or arrested on minor charges, such as trespassing, and entering into the traditional criminal justice system with limited opportunities to seek services, establish stable housing, or access other resources,” it said.
The report said Phoenix officials would use the “best practices” of other municipalities’ specialty courts “that have provided an alternative approach outside of the traditional criminal justice systems to better support individuals currently experiencing homelessness.
“The Phoenix Community Court will be a collaborative effort with staff from multiple City departments, including the Municipal Court, Police, City Prosecutor’s Office, Public Defender, and Homeless Solutions.”
Mesa has had a community court for over four years.
The defendants arrive in custody at times, though many are out on their own recognizance, working on sentences that focus on personal improvement – such as attending alcohol or drug counseling and finding a place to live.
Unlike conventional courts, the Mesa Community Court adds “navigators’’– representatives of social service agencies – to help defendants connect with the services they need to improve their lives.
The arrests – sometimes individuals are arrested as many as 100 or even 200 times – are mostly for crimes of desperation, misdemeanors such as trespassing or shoplifting that are committed by people with nothing to eat and nowhere to go.
The goal of the Mesa Community Court would be the model for Phoenix’s proposed court: interrupt that cycle of addiction, homelessness and arrest, giving the most desperate of defendants an opportunity to regain their self-esteem and to live productive lives.
Phoenix officials said their proposed Community Court would start with unsheltered people who were jailed for arrests in nonviolent crimes.
A navigator would be assigned to the individual and the two would work with court personnel, prosecutors and public defenders in a process that would include a needs assessment and drug screening and an individualized plan with specific milestones for the defendant.
That team would appear in court periodically to update the judge on the defendant’s progress.
“If the individual is able to complete their customized service plan, the individual will graduate from Phoenix Community Court. This graduation will result in either the dismissal of the person’s case, a reduced charge or a suspended sentence.”
Failure to successfully complete the program would send the defendant back into the normal court system for people charged with a crime.
"The Phoenix Community Court will be centered around a holistic and compassionate approach to provide long-term solutions that will positively impact individuals currently experiencing homelessness, and benefit the entire community," the administration said.
