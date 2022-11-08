Ahwatukee residents jumped to prominent leads in both the Phoenix City Council District 6 and Legislative District 12 elections, according to the first release of vote totals Tuesday night.
With Kevin Robinson and Joan Green jumping to the top two positions in the eight-way council race with 22% and 18% of the vote, respectively, Ahwatukee businessman Moses Sanchez and Sam Stone each had 15%. Stone is former chief of staff to the man they all are vying to replace – termed-out Councilman Sal DiCiccio.
In LD 12, early returns indicated that Republican efforts to crack the all-blue legislative delegation were failing, with Ahwatukee residents Patty Contreras and Stacey Travers piling up a big lead over Chandler residents Terry Roe and Jim Chaston.
One Ahwatukee resident not faring well in early returns in LD12 was Republican Senate hopeful David Richardson, who was trailing Rep. Mitzi Epstein as she tries to transition from the state House to the Senate.
Early returns showed Contreras and Travers with 32% of the vote to about 18% for both Roe and Chaston. Likewise, Epstein logged a 2-1 lead over Richardson, with 65% of the vote to his 35%.
Meanwhile, in the school board races, early returns showed Ahwatukee political newcomer Amanda Steele Tempe Union and incumbent Andres Barraza of Tempe with 41% and 32% of the vote for two seats. That left Ahwatukee resident Stefan Kingsley with 27%.
Unlike many similar requests in other school districts in Maricopa County, Tempe Union’s bond question and two override measures jumped to big leads with 2-1 margins.
In Kyrene, where two seats also are up for election, board President Kevin Walsh of Tempe and Trine Nelson of Ahwatukee had 39% and 36%, respectively, while Ahwatukee resident Kristi Ohman had 26%.
But those numbers may be meaningless by Wednesday morning amid chaos at many of Maricopa County’s 223 polling places that threatened to delay returns from many precincts across the county.
Long lines at polling places around the 7 p.m. closing time – created in part by mechanical problems early Tuesday at some polling places – prompted attorneys for Kari Lake’s campaign and the Republican National Committee to seek a court order requiring polls to stay open until 10 p.m. but a judge denied the request.
The hearing on the request did not begin until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and county elections officials argued that they had no way of telling workers at all the polls to extend hours.
Here is a look at the early results in the races that involve Ahwatukee directly as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. The results will be updated throughout the day Wednesday.
Phoenix City Council
Early returns showed the following results for the other four candidates: labor leader Kellen Wilson, 13%; Arizona Commerce Authority Vice President Mark Moeremans, 11%; entrepreneur Harry Curtin, 6% and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport security guard Juan Schoville, 2%.
Robinson had the support of Phoenix Democratic leaders, including the last four mayors as well as Mayor Kate Gallego.
He also had amassed a campaign war chest that dwarfed his competition, raising over $468,000 in a campaign that saw a combined total of more than $1.2 million in campaign contributions.
Robinson’s candidacy was challenged in court in September by Sanchez, who said evidence showed the house he had rented in Ahwatukee in September 2021 was not his real residence.
He and his wife own a house in Scottsdale, but Robinson, former assistant Phoenix Police chief with 36 years on the force, said they had purchased the home because she’s a doctor and needed to be closer to Mayor Medical Center, where she worked.
Legislative District 12
Epstein is seeking the Senate seat occupied by Ahwatukee resident Sean Bowie, who decided not to run for re-election.
Her move left both House seats up for grabs because two-term Rep. Jermaine Johnson opted to run for Justice of the Peace in Chandler.
Contreras, a retired City of Phoenix human services program manager, and Travers, a scientist, easily bested three other Primary Election candidates.
Richardson, also a scientist and entrepreneur, is seeking to take the Senate seat from Democrats while Roe, a former cop in his final term on Chandler City Council, and Chaston, a CPA who owns his own firm, were hoping to do the same in the House seats.
During the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission debate Sept. 1, the candidates split along party lines on most issues, including abortion rights, private school vouchers, and the state Constitution’s Aggregate Expenditure Limit on school spending, which threatens to force school districts across the state to make massive cuts early next year.
Prior to the release of the first batch of results Tuesday, Attorney Kory Langhofer, representing the Republican National Committee, said there were problems at about 60 of the county's 223 polling places that resulted in tabulators being unable to read and tally filled-in ballots. The result, he said, is that some voters walked away to go to other polling places.
But Langhofer, also speaking for the campaigns of GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and the Blake Masters campaign for Senate, said many found they could not vote at the new location at electronic poll books showed they already had cast a ballot at the first location. And he said all this makes a difference in what are expected to be close races.
"It's entirely possible that this issue, this disenfranchisement of voters today in Maricopa County, could determine who's our governor for the next four years and the majority control of the United States Senate,'' he told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ryan, what with that chamber now divided 50-50.
And the record in Arizona is that Republicans are more likely than Democrats to eschew early voting and instead go to the polls on election day.
The judge, however, said there was no evidence anyone actually was denied the opportunity to vote. He said all 223 locations were open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. as required by state law.
More to the point, Ryan said those whose ballots could not be immediately scanned were given the opportunity to instead deposit them in a sealed box and tallied after the polls closed at county election offices. And Deputy County Attorney Tom Liddy said that procedure of depositing ballots into boxes for later counting is the only option in many other counties.
Langhofer, however, said that was not an acceptable choice for some people who specifically chose to cast their votes in person because they wanted the ballots tabulated while they watched to ensure their votes would be counted. But the judge said, in essence, that was their decision even if they didn't like the process.
"It might have been a little unorthodox in their view,'' Ryan said. "But from what I've seen, they all got a collection of their vote, whether it was a provisional vote or put in a box that was collected and retained.''
The judge said he assumes that under county protocols the votes will be processed -- and that voters will be able to check online after Election Day to be sure that their ballots were counted.
Roy Arellano, representing the Senate campaign of Democrat Mark Kelly, pointed out that the problems with the tabulators were publicly known as early as 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
He argued – and Ryan agreed – that Langhofer and his clients, in waiting until about an hour before the polls closed to seek extended hours, effectively gave up their right to complain.
At the heart of the issue is that Maricopa County uses "voting centers'' which allows people who are registered to vote to go to any location. That, by extension, means printing out individual ballots on site.
Bill Gates, who chairs the Board of Supervisors, said it turned out that the printers were not using enough toner to create dark enough images for the scanners to align and read the votes.
That left voters with three choices: Wait until the problem was solved, go to another location -- or deposit the unscanned ballot into a sealed box with the promise it would be counted once it was brought to county election offices.
But the polling places did remain open. And the county did begin fixing the problems in the afternoon.
The challengers sought more than simply keeping the polls open until 10 p.m.
They also wanted procedures clarified to ensure that those who got a ballot at one location but chose not to cast it there were not turned away because they had been marked as already having voted.
Langhofer cited the experience of one voter who, unable to get his ballot immediately tabulated at one location, went to another, only to be told the record showed he had previously cast a ballot.
"Yet, it was not there,'' he said.
And it is situations like that, Langhofer said, that can make a difference in a really close race, which is why he wanted to allow voters like that an opportunity -- after regular voting hours -- to cast a new ballot.
Liddy, however, told Ryan that there is a problem with what Langhofer suggested.
"It would be a recipe for voter fraud,'' he said. Liddy said it would allow anyone to come in at the last minute and argue that they had not had an opportunity to vote despite what county records show.
"We violated the sacrosanct fundamental aspect of American constitutional democracy, and that is one person, one vote,'' he said.
-Howard Fischer of Capital Media Services contributed to this report.
