Confronted by some of the highest COVID-19 levels since the beginning of the pandemic, Kyrene School District officials reversed course and reinstated a mandatory mask mandate as kids return to classrooms tomorrow, Jan. 3.
“Face coverings will be required indoors at all school campuses and district facilities upon return to school on Monday, Jan. 3,” the district announced on its website.
The latest county health department data show 402 cases per 100,000 people and 14.2 percent new positive test results within the district. That level has not been seen since the January of last year, before the post-holiday surge began.
The district early last month announced face masks would be optional when students returned from winter break. Tempe Union held fast to its mandatory mask policy, and that will remain in force this week and for the foreseeable future.
In a message to parents, Superintendent Laura Toenjes attributed the district's change of heart to both the elevated virus levels as well as new county guidance on quarantine.
ant updates to share with you.
That guidance, following the same change by the Centers for Disease Control, cut the quarantine period from 10 to five days.
“The new guidance allows students to return to school sooner following isolation and, in some cases, to avoid quarantine, but it requires face coverings. It is the first change to quarantine and isolation guidance since the school year started. This significant new development, combined with elevated community spread within our Kyrene boundaries, will” require mandatory masks,” she said.
“Kyrene’s goal is still to make face coverings optional. However, it is also the District’s primary goal to keep schools open for in-person learning and to have students present on campus as much as possible,” Toenjes said.
“Maintaining face coverings at this time will give the Kyrene Emergency Management Team time to see what impact the new guidelines may have on the spread of illness within our schools. Limiting spread is not only in the interest of health and safety but is also critical to ensuring adequate staffing to keep our schools open.
“We may yet have challenges ahead, and as always, our plans are flexible to respond to the ever-changing landscape of this global pandemic,” she said.
Mandatory masks for months have been a lightning rod for controversy in both Kyrene and Tempe Union – which, along with Tempe Elementary, are the only districts currently imposing mask mandates.
Supporters and opponents of mandatory masks have often dominated public comments at both the Kyrene and Tempe Union governing boards, and it’s likely they will continue to be vocal as the new calendar year begins
