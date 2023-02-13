By Kevin Robinson
By now most of us have heard about the tragedy in Memphis, Tennessee, involving Tyre Nichols and several former members of the Memphis Police Department.
Painstakingly, I have watched the videos and was horrified at what I saw. As a parent, as a human being, it’s heartbreaking, shocking, and frightening that individuals who took an oath to serve and protect would be capable of such an atrocity.
Let me provide some context.
I served the citizens of Phoenix for over 36 years with the Phoenix Police Department, spending thousands of hours patrolling the streets as a patrol officer, a patrol sergeant, and a patrol lieutenant.
During that time I had the opportunity to work with dozens of police departments locally, around the country, as well as with the F.B.I. and a host of other federal law enforcement agencies.
Currently, I lecture at Arizona State University in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice. In my ASU capacity I am often called upon, as a topic expert, to provide my opinion on a variety of law enforcement and criminal justice related issues and topics. I have conducted well over 200 such interviews in the past several years.
Taking into account the background I just provided, allow me to offer a limited observation and commentary on the tragedy in Memphis.
As I watched the videos the one thing that stood out to me most was the absence of any supervisory personnel during or after the incident.
Specifically, a sergeant, the first level of supervision in every police agency, the person who interacts with officers with great regularity. Sergeants are easily recognizable by their rank insignia, three stripes, displayed on their uniform shirt or jacket sleeves.
Why do I think this is important? The sergeant is supposed to be the one that provides leadership and sets the tone for professionalism for his/her subordinates to emulate. Ask any police officer of any rank who had the biggest impact on their careers, 9 out of 10 will tell you it was a sergeant.
As I watched the videos, I didn’t see a sergeant, or any other supervisory personnel, respond to the scene or appear in any of the videos. To me, this was a red flag.
The question begs to be asked, were officers in the Memphis Police Department accustomed to a lack of supervision? If so, how much did that contribute to the blatant criminal behavior displayed on the videos?
When I was a patrol sergeant in the South Mountain and Ahwatukee areas, I spent almost my entire shifts on the streets following in on calls with my officers. It was my responsibility to observe my officers while they did their jobs, while they interacted with citizens, and while they arrested suspects.
It is my opinion that effective supervision would have been one of the ways that could’ve prevented the Memphis tragedy from occurring.
Effective supervision would have set the tone for expected professional behavior, and we all know the Memphis tragedy was anything but professional.
The bottom line, nobody was in charge, nobody exercised the necessary responsibility incumbent upon professional police officers and police supervisors.
As a veteran police officer, these acts infuriated me.
Other than mandated training on a variety of areas and on a variety of topics, another way I believe such tragedies can be avoided is for police departments, locally and across the nation, to evaluate their hiring processes.
The five officers involved in the Memphis tragedy were all fairly new into their policing careers. Was their hiring process stringent enough? Police agencies need to place a greater emphasis on not just who, but how, they hire.
Background checks need to be thorough. Extensive in-person interviews should be conducted by experienced detectives with references, employers, former employers, and neighbors.
Short cuts in the hiring process can very easily saddle a police department with a police officer who has no business being in law enforcement.
These suggestions are by no means all-inclusive of what police departments should be doing to avoid tragedies such as what occurred in Memphis.
I do believe they are two important first steps that could (hopefully) avoid such fatal events in the future.
