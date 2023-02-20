By Sam Stone
As history has proven, it’s easy for the Phoenix City Council to ignore Ahwatukee. Other than the mayor, it’s likely that in the five years I served in Sal DiCiccio’s office, no other member of the council even stepped foot in Ahwatukee.
Geographical isolation too often means political isolation.
But Ahwatukee has real needs the council must meet: an additional fire station on the west side. Improved street lighting, traffic controls, some new traffic lights at key intersections. More cops to address the epidemic of reckless drivers and increased crime. Expanded recreational opportunities at our flatland parks, more pickleball courts and soccer fields, the completion (decades after it should have happened) of Desert Foothills Park. Improved street paving, particularly on our side streets and cul-de-sacs.
My opponent calls me an agent of chaos, but ask yourself, what chaos is he talking about?
What the mayor and other council members have truly objected to is that I’ve been effective at working behind the scenes getting money spent in District 6 that they wanted to spend elsewhere.
Money to improve our trailheads. Money for expanded programs at our libraries. Money to clean up homeless encampments and alleviate blight.
I also pushed back, and eventually got full council support for regulating small group homes for recovering addicts that were popping up everywhere in our neighborhoods – and too often becoming little more than taxpayer-funded drug houses with terrible impacts on surrounding neighbors.
When that issue arose, the council majority said there was nothing we could do. They stonewalled neighborhood leaders across the city. But I dug into the law, pointed out a path forward, and worked with community leaders, recovery advocates, and other members of the council to create the most robust framework for regulating these facilities and ensuring proper treatment of their residents anywhere in the country.
That effort has become a model for communities throughout Arizona. If that’s chaos, it’s the type of chaos we need a lot more of. Those are the types of things I’ll keep doing. But there are two other things I will always do for you as well.
First, I will always be there. When COVID hit, City Hall emptied out. The other council offices went home. Jaimie Kleshock, Erin Morris, and I – the team in Sal DiCiccio’s office – still showed up to work every single day. We knew there were risks for us, but we felt it was our duty to be there for you.
In the early days of the pandemic, we sat and listened – day after day on an otherwise empty floor – to phones ringing in the offices, one after another, as people called office after office desperate for someone, anyone, to talk to who could help assuage their fears.
Eventually they all got to us, and we were there for them. We talked to them. We helped them get emergency assistance like food and housing support when they needed it. We were there for the residents of this city when virtually no one else was.
Second, I will do something that no other council office does: I will tell you how to get what you want even when I disagree with you. On numerous occasions, an individual or citizens group wanted something Sal didn’t agree with.
I met with all of them and told them how they might be able to get what they wanted anyway. Walked them through the politics of each council member, what buttons they could push. Connected them with others who supported their aims, and explained who they could get on their side to swing more votes in their favor.
I’ve never heard of another political office that does anything like that, but it’s one of the principles I believe is critical to serving you well; never putting my own interests or desire to “win” politically ahead of yours.
I’ll give you a fair shot and a fair hearing every single time.
