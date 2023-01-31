By Sam Stone
I’ve said for years that Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders are two sides of the same coin: opposite solutions to the exact same problem – government is not doing a good job of delivering the services people want, or the infrastructure we need.
And everyone can see it.
That’s why, I believe, voters are looking for answers outside the political establishment. It’s not a revenue issue – we are collecting record tax revenues at every level, from the U.S. Federal Government all the way down to the City of Phoenix.
Yet, across the country and right here at home our roads and bridges are crumbling, desperately needed infrastructure to move and store water is tied up in endless legal and bureaucratic infighting, and services like housing for the indigent and people with special needs are built at a snail’s pace while the cost of those projects rabbits ahead at light speed.
I didn’t understand why that was the case until I had a chance to see how our government is operating up close.
It’s a mess; and the reason is simple, but significant: politicians love to tell people what we need to do, and why we need to do it, then spend zero time on how we do it. Combine that with the natural incentive system of bureaucracies where how many people work in your department and how much money you’re spending, rather than how successful your outcomes are defines success, and you have a perfect recipe for declining services and public dissatisfaction.
I spent a lot of my time as Sal DiCiccio’s chief-of-staff focusing on the “how” and I was the only person on the Council floor at City Hall who did.
It’s one the primary reasons I’m asking for your vote: so I can go back in there and fight to make our city more productive and efficient in the things we already do so that we can free up money for the things we’re not doing (or not doing enough of) and need to be.
This past summer I worked with Ahwatukee’s pickleball community to secure funding to convert two tennis courts at Desert Foothills Park into dual-use tennis and pickleball courts. The city agreed and work was “completed” this week. It just wasn’t done very well. The nets aren’t readily adjustable to accommodate both sports. The paint scheme left out some key elements for court delineation. Signage is a bit confusing. Issues with yellowed lighting covers weren’t addressed.
Now, some of these things might get fixed going forward – and I joined this week with advocates in meeting City Parks & Rec officials on site to discuss that. But when it does, those changes will cost more than they would have if it had been done right the first time.
Bad planning and execution like this are too common in our City, and I’ll fight to fix things on that end. But the other element at play is the contracting processes we use – systems that are adding between 50 and 100 percent to the cost of every single thing Phoenix does or buys.
The reasons it costs $7.99 for a four-pack of blue Bic pens at City Hall are the same reasons putting in a new traffic light at an intersection costs us 50% more than it does for a private developer to get the exact same work done by
the exact same companies: our bid process is so complicated, lengthy, and unnecessarily time consuming that companies pad every single bid by a huge amount to cover those costs. And then, because they know they won’t win every bid, they add the cost of processing two or three additional bids into the mix as well.
In 15 years of working in politics, I haven’t encountered a single elected official focused on fixing this problem. I will be.
