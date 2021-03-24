The former members of the Foothills Club West Association board of directors had no authority to annex the beleaguered golf course without approval by 75 percent of the community’s homeowners and violated open meeting law by voting to do it, a Superior Court commissioner ruled in an opinion filed today.
Commission Andrew Russell’s ruling – a major victory for the Club West Conservancy and attorney Francis Slavin – appears to be a major blow to the four investors who bought the course because they’ve lost the ability to appeal any time soon to homeowners to use the 160-acre site for anything but golf.
The previous HOA board – which includes four longtime members who lost their seats in an election earlier this month – had assumed the declarant rights for the course, giving the board considerable influence in determining the site’s future by deciding what plan would be presented to homeowners for a vote and how many homeowners were needed to approve it.
The Conservancy challenged the old board’s right to annex the course without the approval of 75 percent of Club West’s approximate 2,600 homeowners and also called the closed-door meetings the old board held to approve that annexation a violation of state law.
In late 2019, the old board used its newly acquired declarant rights to schedule a process for a community review and vote on a plan for reviving the course that was about to be submitted its new owners, who call themselves The Edge.
In January 2020, The Edge presented a plan to restore the 18-hole course and build a new clubhouse, saying that project had to be financed by selling three parcels to a homebuilder for construction of 164 houses.
The old board had tentatively set a schedule in which it would formally review the plan and possible recommend changes, then have the community vote on it. That vote would have required only 31 percent of homeowners to vote on the plan, with approval decided by a simple majority.
Former board President Michael Hinz said the board never approved The Edge’s original plan, which fell apart when the homebuilder pulled out because of opposition to houses on the course.
In his ruling, Russell said the window had long ago closed on the board’s authority to annex the golf course without a community vote.
He said the Club West Association’s master Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions governed any annexation effort now and that meant it required the approval of 75 percent of all homeowners – a bar that Russell said “makes little sense, but the Court did not draft the Master CC&Rs.”
Russell also shot down the old board’s defense of voting to accept the course’s declarant rights in a closed-door meeting.
“Under defendant’s analysis, a board could vote on all issues in executive session, provided the board had their lawyer present,” he wrote. “This is obviously contrary to (state law), which limits those issues a board can consider in executive session. None of the authorized subjects for executive sessions include voting or otherwise taking action.
“Rather, executive sessions are only authorized for receiving legal advice, or discussing certain topics. Arizona law seeks to maximize public involvement, and allowing votes or final action in an executive session is directly contrary to that goal.”
It’s unclear what happens now with the course, which The Edge bought from Wilson Gee for $750,000. Gee holds the promissory note for the course, which he shut down in 2016 because of the cost of city water.
Check the March 31 edition of the Ahwatukee Foothills News for further developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.