The mammoth subdivision planned for the former 373-acre parcel of State Trust Land in Ahwatukee has a new name.
Representatives of developer Reserve 100 LLC, a subsidiary of Blandford Homes, and zoning consultants Norris Designs told the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee June 27 they are changing the name from Canyon Reserve to Upper Canyon.
The name change was announced during a lengthy hearing in which committee members vote 5-3 to recommend City Council approval of the developer’s request to essentially leave unchanged the current widths and lanes of the community’s Chandler Boulevard perimeter from 19th to 27th avenues.
Also approved was a request to reclassify 27th Avenue between Chandler Boulevard and the South Mountain Freeway as a collector street, a lower classification than its current arterial designation.
The request now goes before the city Planning Commission for a final recommendation before it heads to Phoenix City Council in early September. City planning staff had recommended approval of the street reclassifications.
Blandford, which paid $175.5 million for the parcel at a state Land Department auction last year, plans to build 1,050 mostly single-story houses, 150 build-to-rent townhouses and 329 apartments.
Zoning for the development has been in place for nearly 20 years but the developer indicated that traffic studies showed adding new lanes were not needed to both the western and southern segments of Chandler Boulevard that line the development.
The name change came after some residents more than a month ago noted there is already a gated community off Ray Road near 31st and 32nd Street named Canyon Reserve.
People complained that having two subdivisions with that name would cause confusion, especially for deliveries.
A full report on the June 27 hearing will appear in the July 6 edition of the Ahwatukee Foothills News.
