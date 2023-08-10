Tempe Union Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil abruptly resigned Aug. 9 and in a brief special meeting, the Governing Board appointed Associate Superintendent Dr. Stacia Wilson to replace him for the remainder of the school year until it can find a permanent replacement.
The board met behind closed doors twice this week, initially over the performance pay goal Mendivil had offered to the board for the current semester.
That goal was criticized by board member Sarah James, who had wanted it more closely aligned to improving students’ academic performance, primarily as it is reflected in ACT and ACT Inspire tests for high school juniors and freshmen, respectively.
During that meeting on Aug. 2, not all the board members appeared to agree with James, although it met behind closed doors on Aug. 7 to further discuss the matter.
The board made no comment on Mendivil’s resignation or Wilson’s appointment during its Aug. 9 meeting.
In a release, the district quoted board president Armando Montero as stating ““We appreciate Dr. Mendivil’s long-time commitment to the students and employees of our district.
“After a 37-year career in education, we wish him all the best in his much deserved retirement. All five board members have the utmost confidence in the leadership of Dr. Wilson to keep the District moving forward in the right direction.”
Mendivil joined TUHSD in 2014 and served in several different roles prior to becoming superintendent in 2018. Previously he had been a special education teacher, school principal and human resources director for Mesa Public Schools.
“As I prepare to embark on the next chapter of my life, I leave with the utmost confidence that the future of Tempe Union is bright and will be in good hands,” said Mendivil said in the district’s release. “The leadership team for whom I have been privileged to work with consists of capable and caring individuals who share my passion for educational excellence and for improved student outcomes.”
Wilson is a product of the Tempe Elementary and Tempe Union school districts herself and has been an educator in Tempe Union for 25 years, starting as an English teacher at Desert Vista High School.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education in 1996 from Hampton University and her master’s and doctorate from Northern Arizona University.
A Desert Vista teacher from 1997 to 2007, she became assistant principal of activities in 2007, then assistant principal of academics in 2013, and then principal in 2015 until 2018, when she became associate superintendent.
The district release said the board would disclose a process for finding a permanent superintendent at a later date.
Mendivil is the second superintendent in the East Valley to abruptly resign this summer.
Two months ago, Dr. Dawn Foley resigned as superintendent of the Higley Unified School District only months after the board had named her to the post after she had served for nearly two years in an interim capacity.
