The Arizona State Supreme Court on Monday ruled that former Assistant Phoenix Police Chief Kevin Robinson can remain on the ballot in the seven-way race to succeed termed-out Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio.
Rejecting a challenge by another Ahwatukee candidate, Moses Sanchez, the high court upheld Superior Court Judge M. Scott McCoy’s decision, declaring, he “did not err in finding that Appellee (Robinson) was a resident of District 6.”
The ruling puts an end to a three-week court battle over whether Robinson’s rental last September of a house in South Pointe Mountain qualified him as a District 6 resident even though he and his wife own a house in Scottsdale, where she lives.
Robinson testified in an Aug. 1 hearing before McCoy that he rented the garden home because he knew would run for council.
Calling himself “the presumptive front-runner” in the race, Robinson produced various items at the hearing before McCoy that he said proved hjis legal residency, including a driver’s license and mail addressed to him at that residence.
He also testified he once lived in another District 6 neighborhood with his wife but bought the Scottsdale home in 2020 because she is a physician and worked at Mayo Hospital, which is closer to Scottsdale than Ahwatukee.
Sanchez had produced records from the Ring camera and Nest thermostat at the Ahwatukee home that suggested Robinson spent little time there.
While McCoy in his opinion stated, "Robinson's testimony is highly plausible on this point," he conceded that the data from Robinson’s Ring doorbell-camera and Nest thermostat was “less convincing” because of “his relatively few appearances on the Ring camera and for the propensity of the Nest thermostat to be set at relatively high temperatures.”
Yet, the judge also said, "On the whole, however, the greater weight of the evidence reflects that Robinson has moved to District 6 and intends (and intended at the regular time) to reside permanently in that district. His wife will join him there as circumstances permit."
Robinson has the strong support of the Democratic political establishment in Phoenix to take the seat that represents a district that includes Ahwatukee and is currently held by Sal DiCiccio , who is termed-out.
Mayor Kate Gallego has spoken on his behalf, former Mayor and U.S. Rep Greg Stanton is his campaign manager and at least three other former mayors have endorsed him.
Robinson has raised just $10,000 less than the combined total garnered so far by five of his six competitors, according to the most recent campaign financial statements filed with the Phoenix City Clerk.
He has raised $353,728 and spent $43,572.
The other candidates and what they have raised so far for the Nov. 8 election are: Mark Moeremans, $161,569; Sanchez, $107,086; Sam Stone, $49,920; Kellen Wilson, $27,750; and Greene, $16,936. The seventh candidate, Juan Schoville, does not appear to have filed any financial reports.
The high court agreed with Robinson’s lawyers, of Herrera Arellano LLP, who argued that Sanchez’s challenge “relies on a statute that governs residence only in the limited context of polling place voter challenges.”
They had noted that he rented the $2,750-a-month house and had intended to renew his lease this Sept,. 30 until he realized his landlord had provided Sanchez with the Ring and Nest records. He said he is now looking for a new home but has had difficulty finding one.
The lawyers also noted Robinson had voted in the last two elections from the Ahwatukee house, where he is registered, and told the Supreme Court that Arizona case law says it “must give due regard to the trial court’s (McCoy’s) opportunity to judge the credibility of witnesses.”
Sanchez’s lawyers had placed most of their argument on “the family rule,” which they said means ‘the place where a person’s family permanently resides is the person’s residence unless the person is separate from the person’s family.”
Robinson testified he and his wife are neither separated nor contemplating a legal separation of divorce.
“A person must ‘actually move into a new residence and be separated from their family in order to establish it as their ‘permanent residence,’” Sanchez’s lawyers asserted, quoting from the City Code and state laws.
But the Supreme Court held that Robinson’s residency claim “is supported by Appellee’s testimony that he spends most of his time at the District 6 house he rents, as well as evidence that he keeps food, clothing, family pictures, personal mail, toiletries, and his breathing machine there.
“(Robinson) also testified that he is ‘in it for the long haul’ and intends to find a new house in District 6, both of which the trial court specifically credited. Consistent with his testimony, Appellee is registered to vote in District 6, he took out a one-year lease and renter’s insurance policy, and he listed his District 6 address with the Motor Vehicle Division and his bank.”
The Supreme Court’s decision acknowledged the Ring and Nest evidence as well as Robinson’s admission they bought the Scottsdale home only two years ago.
But it said, because of Robinson’s evidence of his Ahwatukee residency, “we cannot say that (Judge McCoy’s) residency finding was clearly erroneous.”
It also called McCoy’s interpretation of the family rule “was still legally correct.”
“The trial court found that Appellee’s ‘wife ultimately will join him [in District 6] as the circumstances permit,’ which supports a conclusion that Appellee’s family’s house in Scottsdale house is ‘temporary’ or for ‘transient purposes,’ meeting an exception to the family rule,” the high court said.
It noted that Robinson had testified, “My wife and I are currently looking for possibly a location to buy or to long-term rent in District 6” and that there are houses in District 6 that are within 30 minutes of his wife’s work.”
That was sufficient, the high court said, to support Robinson’s residency qualifications for the ballot.
Robinson’s lawyers had attacked Sanchez’s contention that previous decisions on the family rule applied ot more than just challenges to a voter’s qualification to cast a ballot.
“Nowhere does the Code purport to apply the rule outside of voter challenges at election centers,” they said.
Sanchez’s lawyers contended the Supreme Court itself has “gone so far as to say that the rules of residence should be applied to any case where residency is an issue, not just voter cases.”
The high court without comment rebuffed Sanchez’s questions about McCoy’s impartiality because his wife had signed Robinson’s ballot petitions.
The judge declined comment when contacted by the Ahwatukee Foothills News but his wife told AFN two weeks ago she did sign the petition but had not told her husband.
“There are roughly one-and-a-half million people in the City of Phoenix, and the judge’s spouse happened to be one of only three hundred ninety-nine who signed the Defendant’s nomination papers,” Sanchez’s lawyers wrote.
“Under the circumstances, Plaintiff urges the Court to apply greater than usual scrutiny to the actual evidence in the record and to whether the law was properly applied in this case.”
But the high court said the issue should have been raised before the lower court.
Sanchez told AFN, “The outcome wasn’t surprising but it doesn’t change the fact that Kevin testified in court he doesn’t live in Phoenix. His lease is up in September.
“And so we will ultimately leave the decision in the hands of the voters and D6 residents,” he continued. “The court of public opinion is less forgiving and I am amazed how many former Robinson supporters are already reaching out to help our campaign.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.