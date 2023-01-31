By Kevin Robinson
As I look back on the growth of Ahwatukee over the past 20 to 25 years, there has been one common denominator: small businesses. Small businesses are the lifeblood of the Ahwatukee community, providing much needed services to residents who call the area home. I once read that “a small business is an amazing way to serve and leave an impact on the world you live in.”
No truer words have ever been written or spoken, especially when we examine the impact that small businesses have had on Ahwatukee. Recently, I met Kema Charles, the executive director and founder of Lights Camera Discover, an Ahwatukee-based small business that uses the arts to teach teamwork to middle and high school students. Ms. Charles explained to me that her business is experiencing measurable success, crediting the Ahwatukee community. Ms. Charles is making an impact on our Ahwatukee community, providing experiences for young people that will no doubt last a lifetime.
Then there’s Michelle Slayton, a McDonalds restaurant owner-operator in Ahwatukee, she told me about her efforts to help employ young people in the area, often giving them their first job. I think we can all remember our first jobs, and the impact it had on our lives. Ms. Slayton is making a difference in our Ahwatukee community.
Bob Anthony and Kim Jones, Ahwatukee residents and co-owners of Chef Bob Anthony Catering, a small catering business based in Ahwatukee providing catering services around the Valley. Chef Bob told me that his most loyal customers are his neighbors and friends who live in Ahwatukee. The sharing of food has bought people together since the beginning of time, Chef Bob’s culinary skills have made for many a good time bringing people together. Chef Bob and Kim Jones are making a difference in our Ahwatukee community.
Lastly, Dina Walling and her son Cole Walling are two of the newest small business owners to call Ahwatukee home. Their PetWellClinic is a welcome addition to the Ahwatukee business landscape. Dina and Cole explained to me that they chose Ahwatukee because of the close-knit community where the core value of their business, being a part of the community, could be easily accomplished. Dina and Cole will undoubtedly make a difference in our Ahwatukee community.
These are just four of the more than 750 small businesses that call Ahwatukee home. Small businesses are integral to our economy, they have a storied history in Ahwatukee, it’s a community that appreciates the hard work of individuals providing needed services to the community. Small businesses thrive in our Ahwatukee community because the residents appreciate the quality of service and goods that such businesses provide.
Once in office, I will advocate for small businesses by working closely with local chambers of commerce. I will work towards reducing the burdens that small businesses must contend with when they interact with various departments within the City of Phoenix government structure. I will look for ways to allow small businesses to navigate the city government bureaucracy more easily, eliminate lengthy timeframes which invariably cost small business owners time and money. I will work with organizations such as the Arizona Commerce Authority (amongst others) to explore opportunities for our area small businesses.
In short, I will support our Ahwatukee small businesses. After all, they are the lifeblood of our Ahwatukee community.
