Desert Vista High School junior Ty Parker has been playing music since his mother signed him up for piano lessons when he 8.
Since then, Ty has mastered piano, guitar, bass, alto saxophone, and a bit of clarinet and flute.
His love of music took off in middle school, however, when he started composing his own music.
In school, Ty is a leader in the band community: co-section leader of the marching band’s alto-sax section as well as a member of the wind ensemble, top jazz band, steel drum band, and symphonic band.
He took his musical aptitude to a new level last school year when he curated an arrangement for the marching band.
This school year he arranged a version of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” for the jazz band’s winter concert.
“I’m grateful I got the opportunity and happy the jazz band was up for learning my chart,” said Ty.
Ty’s teachers and role models, Josh Thye and Mike Krill, have supported him in all his musical endeavors.
“He seeks feedback continually and works at his craft. It is apparent that this is more than a hobby for him,” said Thye, the Thunder band director.
Ty also volunteers with the school’s United Sound program, mentoring students with special needs.
Outside of school, Ty creates more music both personally and as a part of his band, 3 PM – created by Ty and his friend Kyle Angilletta as eighth graders at Akimel A al Middle School.
The band also includes their friends Sam Monson, Emma Harrison and Lily and Noelle Fuchs and has played many events around Ahwatukee and at Desert Vista.
“Ty caught my ear in middle school as did a few others in his graduating class from Akimel,” Thye said. He and his friends, many of them involved in their rock band, 3 PM, showed real musical talent and a work ethic that was impressive.
“Each year that I have known Ty, I have witnessed a new musical project of some sort. He is a gifted musician, composer, arranger, and performer,” Thye added.
Most recently, Ty has been working on his biggest project yet, creating and producing the personal album, “Blue Blue Internet.”
The album was released in December and new EP “easy way out” was released this month. Ty releases his music under the name BLUESTATIC.net.
“My goal when I started BLUESTATIC.net was to make something I could really call mine and be personal with, so everything tied to the project is made by me,” Ty said. “That being said, I make the music for myself, but I want to put it out there so people can enjoy it.”
Both the album and the EP were written, performed and produced by Ty.
“The entire recording and production process are done in my bedroom from my laptop. I have a standard mic and small interface that I used to record instruments on to my computer and then mix from there,” he explained.
With no formal classes in the subject, Ty taught himself how to mix and produce his own music.
“The learning process was mostly trial and error and only started a couple years ago. I’m far from a professional but I’ve been slowly learning what to really listen for by studying my favorite artists and watching videos on YouTube,” said Ty.
Ty describes his music style as “synth pop” but he is influenced by artists like Ariana Grande, JPEGMAFIA, Weyes Bloos, MGMT, and STRFKR as well as by the soundtrack of one of his favorite television shows, “Adventure Time.”
“What especially appeals to me in an artist is personality, authenticity, and innovation, and I try to embrace those things in my music to the best of my ability,” said Ty.
Ty’s music is available on SoundCloud as well as on BLUESTATIC.net.
“My main goal in music is get to a place where I feel like I’m truly expressing my emotions through what I make. I think I’m only scratching the surface so far and am excited for my future in music, though it won’t necessarily be easy,” said Ty.
For other students who are interested in music production, Ty said that all you need to get started is your phone and the internet.
“It took a while for me to find ways of expressing myself through music, but the first step is trying to make something that sounds like how you feel. Or something that makes you feel like you when you listen to it.”
