The famous African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” rings true to most parents and families today. In communities where underserved youth reside, it takes an entire community of different people interacting with these youth for them to learn and grow in a safe environment.
Founded in 2011, Lights Camera Discover (LCD) is a local nonprofit built on a simple foundation: to effectively break the cycle of generational poverty you must equip the next generation with education in careers that are in demand.
Recently, LCD received $10,000 from 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun.
Ahwatukee resident and business owner Liz O’Neall, a member of 100WWC, nominated this charity because, as a parent, she recognizes that after-school activities and summer programs keep kids busy and out of trouble.
LCD provides free, accessible, and effective STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) programming, leading to secondary education and then to STEAM careers, with the goal of closing the cycle in generational poverty.
They develop in their students a sense of pride, self-worth, strength, and appreciation of community commitment through performance and digital arts. LCD will be one of the catalysts who brings out the creativity and cooperative spirit in the youth who attend their programs.
Their youth-based programs provide opportunities to grow confidence, build self-esteem, and learn teamwork by participating in a series of workshops that teach various aspects of performing and digital arts (including digital filmmaking, photography, acting, screenwriting, website design and animation).
Through afterschool and summer programs, youth receive mentorship in group and one-on-one settings.
They have the opportunity to work with seasoned veterans in film, acting, writing, production, and more. Here, they will discover a different way of thinking, writing, speaking, and ways to be creative.
LCD removes the barriers these kids would otherwise have to learn about these career choices.
Their mission is "turning imaginations into opportunity" with a long-term goal of giving these kids a skill set for life and in turn making positive career choices.
They also give students the resources to recognize entrepreneurship opportunities in the digital skills (graphic design, web design, filmmaking, game design).
"The activities in which our youth engage in are critical to their development," said Executive Director Kema Charles. "The world of technology is ever rapidly changing and in order to prepare our youth, we have to be able to expose them to tomorrow's trends and technology today."
O’Neill said, “Underprivileged families don’t have the opportunity and funds. LCD changes the trajectory of these kids’ lives. It’s the first time many of them have heard, ‘I am proud of you.’
“Our donation will change 20 kids’ lives by sending them to fall workshops and summer programs,” she added.
100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun is all about sharing a simple concept of coming together as a collective community to make an immediate, direct, and positive impact in giving locally.
Membership in the chapter involves attending four one-hour giving circles a year with the sole purpose of supporting the wonderful work our local nonprofit organizations do by providing funding, exposure, and awareness.
The chapter has three sister groups who meet quarterly in Ahwatukee, Scottsdale and the East Valley.
To learn more or register for one of their upcoming giving circles, visit 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org or follow them on Facebook. The Ahwatukee group will meet on October 26th at 6:30 p.m. at the Foothills Golf Club.
To learn more about LCD: lightscameradiscover.org.
