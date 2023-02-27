By Sam Stone
Council Seats, or any political seat shouldn’t be for sale, but you might conclude after reading about the astronomical fundraising numbers some of our current candidates have raised, that they might be.
Phoenix City Council races used to top out at around $250,000 per side in total fundraising. With the fundraising assistance of Mayor Gallego, she has helped raise more than $1 million each for her chosen candidates in repeated attempts to purchase council seats for allies who will rubberstamp her agenda.
This isn’t the first time the Mayor has attempted to put her thumb on the scale of democracy.
In the 2019 District 5 race, Gallego threw her weight behind one of her close allies, Vania Guevara, over three other Democrats with more extensive experience and closer ties to the community.
That first time out, Gallego failed to get her hand-picked candidate elected, as union-backed activist Betty Guardado used her enormous support network and community ties to overcome Gallego’s financial connections.
In 2021, Gallego recruited, supported, and funded two candidates, Yassamin Ansari and Ann O’Brien, over challengers with far deeper connections to the city of Phoenix (Ansari had never even lived in Phoenix before announcing her run), and both have rewarded her patronage by reliably voting for the Mayor’s agenda.
So here we are in 2023, and Gallego is once again using her enormous financial muscle to try to buy more votes.
My opponent, Kevin Robinson, seems like a nice guy but he left Phoenix and moved to Scottsdale years ago. He rented a house in Ahwatukee just so he could run in District 6 and then packed his bags and moved from Ahwatukee when his lease was up in 2022.
He also said he is in this race – by his own admission to the Arizona Republic – simply because the Mayor asked him to run and promised to win the seat for him.
Robinson has made it entirely clear throughout this campaign that he has no ideas or plans of his own and he doesn’t know anything about the city outside of the police department. Even our Phoenix police associations have refused to endorse him.
The most frequent question people ask me on the campaign trail is, “Why are you a better candidate than your opponent?”
I point to my public policy background, in-depth positions, and my years of work on behalf of the residents of this district. But there is a bigger issue at stake; the future of Phoenix and Ahwatukee.
Phoenix has a homeless population that continues to increase every year, a water crisis, and a shortage of affordable and attainable housing. It is crucial that we have City Council members with diverse solutions to help solve our pressing problems.
A vote for me is a vote for accountability and transparency. Unlike my opponent, I won’t walk into city hall owing someone else on the Council my vote. I’ll happily work with the Mayor, or anyone when they have a good idea.
I’ll try to make them better, and work to adjust plans that don’t fit the needs of our city. I’ll promote and support ideas of my own, and work with other members to enact them. My priority will be holding everyone accountable and ensuring that every dollar we spend will benefit our community and city.
I will serve you and no one else.
My opponent can’t say the same.
