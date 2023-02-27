By Kevin Robinson
It was 18 months ago, after a great deal of discussion and consideration, that I decided to run for the District 6 position on the Phoenix City Council.
I did so with the complete belief that I would be a positive addition to the council and that I would be an exceptional advocate for the residents and businesses that call District 6 home, in essence, I knew I could make a positive difference.
I arrived at this decision based on several reasons, including but not limited to; I’ve been a Phoenix resident since 1974, I served the citizens of Phoenix for 36 1/2 years as a police officer with the Phoenix Police Department - rising to the rank of Assistant Police Chief, I’ve worked in practically every neighborhood in Phoenix, I’ve collaborated with and worked successfully with practically every neighborhood group and association in Phoenix, I’ve worked or collaborated with, experiencing great success, every department in the City of Phoenix governmental structure.
And lastly, being Ahwatukee-specific, I was part of the driving force behind the police presence and growth in the Ahwatukee and Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhoods.
My commitment and dedication to our community is unquestioned.
Also, I am capable of and have demonstrated, reasoned deliberation when it comes to solving problems. I take all positions and arguments into consideration before arriving at a decision.
I understand that rash decision-making is not quality decision-making. Therefore, I invest ample time into my decision-making process because I understand the concept of unintended consequences, which are usually the result of decisions not being fully vetted.
I am optimistic about the future of the Ahwatukee community and our city as a whole.
When we bring people together, I believe we can overcome the obstacles we face. I believe we are capable of shared success, the type of success that benefits all of us and makes our communities stronger than what they currently are.
I maintain this perspective because of my lived experience, I have been a part of such success when people work collaboratively, focusing on the desired result.
Lastly, as I reflect on our campaign over the last year and a half, I am encouraged by the fact that we have garnered wide diverse support from throughout the council district, and around the city.
As a matter of fact, ours is the first campaign in Phoenix history to have the endorsement of all of the previous living mayors, as well as our current Mayor, Kate Gallego.
Neighborhood groups and associations have come on board to assist, making ours a campaign that is well-versed in the concerns of residents and neighborhoods. Small, medium, and large businesses and organizations within, and outside, District 6 are on the record for supporting our campaign.
Business and civic leaders from around the Valley have voiced their support because they desire, and benefit from, good governance from the City of Phoenix. After all, they understand that Phoenix is the catalyst for the region.
For all the reasons stated above (and many more not stated), I believe I’m the best candidate for Phoenix City Council District 6 and I humbly ask for your vote.
