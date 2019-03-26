Kevin Cron knew early in his baseball career at Mountain Pointe High that he wanted to experience life as a college athlete.
Cron, however, was less than a month removed from a key role on the Pride team that won the big-school state championship over Hamilton when he was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the third round of the 2011 Major League Baseball draft.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound infielder chose to not sign and instead attend Texas Christian University on a baseball scholarship.
“The timing wasn’t right,” Cron said. “I met my wife and made some of the best friends in the world. That’s an experience I will never get back so there was a lot of different factors.”
After making his mark with the Horned Frogs, Cron was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 14th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. This time, he signed.
“When you are going through the whole draft process, you aren’t concerned with what team it is,” Cron said. “But when it comes to fruition that it’s the team you grew up rooting for, it’s pretty special. Then, to have your dad in the organization as well, it’s icing on the cake.”
Chris Cron, Kevin’s father, was hired to become the D-backs’ Minor League hitting coordinator in January 2014. He had previously spent four seasons as manager of Double-A Erie, an affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
Kevin’s brother, C.J. Cron, is an infielder for the Minnesota Twins.
Kevin quickly moved through the D-backs’ farm system. In 104 games with Triple-A Reno last season, he hit .309 with 97 RBI and 22 home runs. His performance earned him an invitation to the D-backs’ 2019 camp, where he remained for most of the spring before he was optioned to Reno on March 12.
“As a player, you’re going to spend time in the minor leagues,” Cron said. “You just have to keep doing what you do and one day you’ll get (to the big league) and hopefully you stick.
“It’s part of the process for now so we will see what happens.”
Cron will start the regular season in Reno under his father’s tutelage, as Chris was named the Aces’ manager on Jan. 8.
Cron’s time in the D-backs’ big-league camp allowed him to grow. Those who will likely make the D-backs’ Opening Day roster encouraged him to be himself in the clubhouse, while also teaching him new approaches to the game.
Cron was among the top MLB prospects in the country coming out of Mountain Pointe. His .560 batting average in 2011 helped the Pride finish as the No. 13 team in the country in MaxPreps’ Xcellent 25 rankings.
Cron made 43 starts as a freshman at TCU, 30 of them at first base and 13 as a designated hitter. A back injury forced him to miss 19 games. Still, he led the team with a .338 average, 34 RBIs and 6 home runs.
His batting average dipped to .204 as a sophomore in 50 starts, but picked back up to .278 his junior year when Cron started all 66 TCU games, including those in the College World Series. The Horned Frogs fell in the second round to Mississippi, but Cron was named to the 2014 All-College World Series team.
“One of my goals was to play in the College World Series, and I was lucky to have been able to do that,” Cron said.
Cron believes his experience this spring will be beneficial when he takes the field on Opening Day for the Aces. And while the thought of playing for his father is special, he remains determined to make his first appearance for the D-backs as the 2019 season progresses.
But until that day comes, he’s focused on improving his craft.
“The biggest thing for me has been growing up and learning how to become your own coach and how to develop yourself,” Cron said. “It’s about learning who you are, what you do well and how to play off those things to maximize your ability.
“I think going into the season it’s about trusting the process and staying constant with what you believe in.”
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
