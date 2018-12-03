The Mountain Pointe High boys basketball team has cracked the national top 15 in MaxPreps’ latest rankings.
Mountain Pointe, 7-0 going into Tuesday night’s monster home game against Pinnacle, is No. 12 in the country, according to MaxPreps.
Pinnacle (6-0) is 30th nationally and fresh off an 82-80 win over 2018 4A state champ Shadow Mountain.
Tipoff is 7 p.m. at MPHS gym.
The Pioneers, with University of Arizona-bound guard Nico Mannion, beat the Pride in last season’s 6A state-championship game. Mannion, a 6-foot-2 guard, is averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.3 steals a game.
The Pride have most of last season’s team back, led by 5-10 point guard Khalid Price (16.9 points, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals).
Inside, Mountain Pointe’s 6-10 center Jalen Graham, who has committed to Santa Clara, averages 14.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.1 blocked shots a game.
DeAndre Henry, a 6-8 forward, bolsters Mountain Pointe with 11.3 points and 8.6 rebounds.
The Pride likely would move into the national top 10 with a victory. For results of Tuesday night’s game come back to Ahwatukee.com and click on sports.
