Desert Vista escaped a late push by Highland to win a close, emotionally charged contest, 42-41.
Meanwhile, Mountain Pointe struggled once again on the road, losing to Queen Creek, 32-0.
The Thunder offense fired on all cylinders against a potent Highland defense, as senior running back Tyson Grubbs rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns, one of which a 100-yard kick return.
Senior quarterback Parker Navarro and wideout Elijah Ervin continued their aerial assault, as the duo connected six times for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, Navarro finished 10-of-13 through the air for 191 yards and those two scores. He also added 87 yards on the ground and two more touchdowns.
“I told our offense this afternoon that I had a feeling tonight was going to be their night,” Desert Vista coach Dan Hinds said. “We hadn’t put it all together yet but tonight they did. The effort from Tyson, having Parker make those reads and throw the football, I think right now we are on a serious roll.”
Mountain Pointe struggles to get anything going on offense against Queen Creek, as the Pride were held scoreless for the second time this season.
Coaches and players were unavailable for comment after the game, as a look of frustration could be seen on each of their faces.
The Pride (1-4, 0-1) return home next week to take on Highland (4-2, 0-1), while the Thunder (4-1, 1-0) travel to Mesa to take on Desert Ridge (2-3).
AFN Contributing Writer Brittany Bowyer contributed to this report.
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.