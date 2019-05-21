Kirk Fauske has resigned as the head coach of the Mountain Pointe High School basketball team after just one season.
He submitted his resignation to Mountain Pointe’s administration on Monday, May 13. He said his players were the first to know.
“It was tough on my part,” Fauske said. “They were sad. But basketball players are basketball players, if they have the will to win then they will do that and it doesn’t matter who is in front of them.”
Fauske said he will remain at Mountain Pointe as a special education teacher, but will explore other options for a coaching job.
“Mountain Pointe was always home to me,” Fauske said. “The staff, the kids and the administration, they are all fantastic. They’ve always been family.”
Fauske first began working at Mountain Pointe as a security guard in 1998. He became an assistant under former Pride girls’ basketball coach Ed Dawson in 1999, the same year Mountain Pointe lost to Chandler High in the state championship.
In 2000, he took over head coaching duties for the junior varsity girls’ basketball team. He remained at Mountain Pointe until 2008 then left to start the basketball program at Combs High School in San Tan Valley.
He returned to Mountain Pointe in 2017 as an assistant for former Pride head coach Duane Eason. He took over as head coach in 2018 after Eason was hired to lead Phoenix College’s basketball program.
“The opportunity to work under Coach Eason for a year made me a better coach,” Fauske said. “I had a better understanding for the game.”
Fauske coached the Pride to nine straight wins to open the 2018-19 season. A 76-59 victory over two-time 6A champion Pinnacle elevated the Pride to No. 11 in MaxPreps’ national rankings.
The Pride finished the year 22-7, and captured their first region title since 2005. They advanced to the quarterfinals of the 6A playoffs, but lost to Perry High.
Mountain Pointe’s search for its third basketball coach in as many years is now underway. The opening has been posted to the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s website.
The Pride’s next head coach will inherit a team led by forward DeAndre Henry and guard Jason Kimbrough.
“I know it wasn’t easy for (Coach Fauske) to step down,” Henry said. “Fauske is my guy. He has helped Mountain Pointe’s academics and athletics in many ways.
“He was a spectacular assistant coach my sophomore year and an even better head coach my junior year.”
Henry, who has offers from South Dakota, Northern Arizona and Portland State, averaged 12.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game last season. Kimbrough, who was the sixth man for Mountain Pointe last season, will take on a starting role with senior captain Khalid Price graduating.
Arizona State signee Jalen Graham, Phoenix College signee Jonah LaBranche and guard JSaan Strover were the other three senior starters for the Pride last season.
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.