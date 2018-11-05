Desert Vista may need all of its offensive weapons when high-scoring Perry visits at 7 p.m. Friday for a 6A football quarterfinal game.
Desert Vista is in the midst of its best season since 2011, when the Thunder won the state championship. They cruised to a 40-14 victory over No. 13 Chaparral in the opening-round, as junior running back Colby Humphrey rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns.
With the success on the ground, DV junior quarterback Parker Navarro attempted just six passes, completing four for 55 yards and a touchdown.
The sixth-ranked Pumas defeated district-rival Basha for the second time in two weeks to advance to the quarterfinals.
Perry has a potent rushing game, led by quarterback Chubba Purdy and running back Jalen Young. The duo combined for 298 yards and five touchdowns in the Basha playoff game.
With both offenses clicking lately, this match up could be a high-scoring shoot-out.
Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.