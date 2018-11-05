Mountain Pointe looks to continue its four-game streak when it visits top-seeded Chandler, which has won 10 in a row, at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Pride are coming alive at the right time, using an arsenal of offensive weapons and strong defense to blow out Brophy, 40-7, in the first round.
MP quarterback Nick Wallerstedt had a breakout performance, completing 8 of 13 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. The senior also rushed for 100 yards and four more scores.
As expected, the Wolves cruised to an opening-round rout of No. 16 Boulder Creek.
Chandler rolled up 562 yards in its 62-14 win, with senior quarterback Jacob Conover completing 12 of 17 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns.
This is the first meeting between these traditional powers since Sept. 8, 2017, when the Pride defeated the Wolves, 24-21, the last time Chandler fell to an in-state opponent.
