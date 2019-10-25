As the regular season of high school football nears its finale, so too are the high school careers of many players throughout the state.
These final games provide seniors a chance to end their time playing the sport they love on a high note. For Mountain Pointe, their last home game this season ended on a bitter note, as the Pride fell short in a 16-6 dogfight against Desert Ridge.
The Pride struggles on offense, as they were unable to move the ball consistently. Desert Ridge’s pass rush created havoc and the running lanes were clogged for most of the game. Even when he had time, sophomore quarterback Landen Powell struggled to hit his receivers.
The only drive in which Mountain Pointe managed to put points on the board came in the third quarter, making it a 9-6 game. Senior running back Resi Shank and the offense managed get to the Jaguars’ 25-yard line but a failed fourth down conversion closed the door on Pride’s best chance to either take the lead or tie the game.
With the offense stuck in neutral, it fell on the defense to bail them out. In the first quarter, the Pride’s defense had their backs to the goal line but held the Jaguars to three points. Mountain Pointe would give up a touchdown later in the second quarter. But it was during that second period of play that senior cornerback Diamante Landrum picked off Jaguar’s junior quarterback Austin Kolb and took it the distance to make it a three-point game.
The defense, however, struggled to stop Desert Ridge sophomore running back Jordan Wilson, who had 22 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown. In the waning seconds of the third quarter, Wilson ripped off a 40-yard run which set up a touchdown by junior running back Josiah Kidd to effectively end the game.
“It was a good team effort,” Wilson said. “It wasn’t just me, we had a great o-linemen, couldn’t do it without them.”
Mountain Pointe’s defense played strong but was unable to stop the Jaguars as they mixed up their play call with passes and throws. Jaguars’ head coach Jeremy Hathcock said that was the strategy coming into this game. But as the team struggled to stay in-rhythm with the passing attack, they started running the ball more.
“We were a little off, we couldn’t really get our rhythm and our passing game, so we just went old school, ground and pound,” Hathcock said.
It’s been a rough go for the Pride this season, as they fall to 1-8 (0-4) on the year. Shank said it was a tough last home game to go through but that won’t derail his mindset for his final game at Mountain Pointe.
“I just want to finish strong,” Shank said. “I just want to come out with a dub and I’m just happy to be with this team, happy to play with my brothers.”
Mountain Pointe’s final regular-season game is on the road against Corona Del Sol (3-6, 1-3) while Desert Ridge (4-4, 2-1) has a matchup against Highland (7-2, 3-1) at home next week.
Scoring Summary
DR 3 6 7 0 -- 16
MP 0 6 0 0 -- 6
First
DR - Edwards 30 field goal, 3:51
Second
DR - Wilson 22 run, 11:54
MP - Landrum interception return, 4:52
Third
DR - Kidd 8 run (Edwards kick), :06
Fourth
Mountain Pointe Stats
Passing:
17: Landen Powell QB So: 3-5 for 22 yards
5: Dominique Davis RB Sr: 0-1
Rushing:
22: Resi Shank RB Sr: 15 carries for 48 yards
5: Dominique Davis RB Sr: 1 carries for 11 yards
7: Rashion Hodge RB Sr: 1 carry for 1 yard
10: Chivis Benson RB Sr: 3 carries for 12 yards
17: Landen Powell QB So: 1 carry for 1 yard
Receiving:
5: Dominique Davis RB Sr: 2 catches for 13 yards
6: Xavier Lockett WR Sr: 1 catch for 9 yards
Desert Ridge Stats
Passing:
17: Austin Kolb QB Jr.: 14-28 for 129 yards
Rushing:
2: Jared Nichols Wr Jr: 2 carries for 3 yards
17: Austin Kolb QB Jr: 2 carries for 10 yards
23: Josiah Kidd RB Jr: 7 carries for 19 yards
25: Jordan Wilson RB So: 21 carries for 133 yards
Receiving:
7: John Butler WR Sr: 1 catch for 11 yards
14: Andrew Chino WR Sr: 7 catches for 68 yards
15: Aidan Lee WR/RB Sr: 3 catches for 16 yards
89: Jordan Forbes WR Jr: 3 catches for 35 yards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.