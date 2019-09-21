A strong showing from Desert Vista’s offense and defense helped secure the team's first shutout victory in a 44-0 rout of North on Friday night.
Desert Vista coach Dan Hinds said the team came together in during the week leading up to Friday night’s contest, setting goals for one another to accomplish.
“Our goal offensively was to move the ball on the ground and also through the air and obviously we did that,” Hinds said. “One of the goals that our boys set tonight was to have a shutout.”
The Thunder followed through on both as the offense scored on every possession throughout the first half while the defense limited North’s offensive production.
Senior quarterback Parker Navarro completed 6-of-7 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball twice for another 54 yards. Meanwhile, senior running back Tyson Grubbs rushed 6 times for 65 yards and added three touchdowns of his own as the running clock rule was implemented early on in the game.
“We’ve come into this game just like last year, this being the toughest game on our schedule,” North coach Adan Mendoza said before kickoff. “We know we have to come out strong, try to control the clock and stay with it as long as we can.”
The Mustangs were able to control the clock during their first drive, as they picked up multiple first downs thanks to quarterback Luis Rojas. The senior extended the drive on multiple occasions, completing consecutive third down passes to junior wideout Ryan Gastelum. The duo linked up for 77 of Rojas’ 137 passing yards on the night.
The Mustangs managed to knock off 7 minutes from the game clock during their first drive. After that, however, nearly every offensive possession resulted in three-and-outs.
Senior two-way player Eddie Weigl dominated the trenches for Desert Vista, wreaking havoc on North’s offensive line. He recorded one sack and helped the Thunder dominate the line of scrimmage all night as they held the Mustangs to only 43 rushing yards.
“We just had to come out, we had to execute, we had to get it done,” Weigl said. “It means a lot to put up zero points on the board.”
Since losing to Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) in San Diego last month, Desert Vista has been dominant. The Thunder have outscored its two opponents since that game 85-7, with the lone score they gave up having come last week against Valley Vista.
The two wins have given Desert Vista (3-1) confidence as they prepare to face Highland (4-1) next week, one of several tough teams in the Thunder’s region.
“It brings a lot of momentum,” junior linebacker Donovan Thomason said. “We’re focused on Highland right now, we really want to get that dub, it really means a lot to us.”
Highland heads into the contest after knocking off Basha from the undefeated ranks Friday night. Hinds knows it will take a good week of preparation if Desert Vista wants to continue its win streak next Friday.
“Momentum is huge in football. Teams that get on a roll and get momentum are teams that are dangerous, and we want to be one of those teams,” Hinds said. “We’ve got to continue our consistency and our mindset in our preparations.
“Our boys just need to go out and practice with intensity during the week.”
Scoring Summary
DV 14 30 0 0 – 44
North 0 0 0 0 – 0
First
DV – Parker Navarro 20 pass Elijah Ervin (Hauck kick), 11:18
DV – Tyson Grubbs 1 run (Hauck kick), 1:05
Second
DV – Tyson Grubbs 13 run (Hauck kick), 10:15
DV – Tyson Grubbs 1 run (Hauck kick), 6:41
DV – Safety 3:57
DV – Taron Thomas kick return (Hauck kick), 3:41
DV – Parker Navarro 6 pass Braeden Belnap (Hauck kick), 1:14
Third
Fourth
DV – Hauck 30 yard field goal miss, 8:33
