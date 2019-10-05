Both Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe suffered losses on Friday night, as the Thunder fell to Desert Ridge and the Pride to Highland.
Desert Ridge’s offense caught fire in the second half and Desert Vista was unable to keep up, falling 41-24 on Friday night.
Jaguars quarterback Austin Kolb began picking apart the Thunder secondary, evading the pass rush from the Desert Vista defensive line that was disruptive in the first half.
The Jaguars scored 31 points in the second half, behind three total touchdowns – two passing and one on the ground – from Kolb.
Meanwhile Desert Vista’s offense remained pedestrian. Senior running back Tyson Grubbs injured his right ankle on a run in the second quarter. The workhorse back in a run-heavy offense sat the entire second half with an ice pack on his foot. His status for next week’s game is unclear.
His absence, along with a couple key linemen sitting out the entire game, made it difficult for the Thunder to move the ball at the same rate Desert Ridge did.
“It’s always hard to lose someone like Tyson,” Thunder coach Dan Hinds said. “We had a few injuries throughout the week, and never really got in rhythm offensively.”
Mountain Pointe suffered a similar fate in its 30-0 loss to Highland.
The Pride were unable to get anything going on offense, as sophomore quarterback Landen Powell threw for just 11 yards on the night. Meanwhile, senior running back Resi Shank did what he could on the ground, rushing for 45 yards.
“We haven’t started the best in the world, and we’ve been going into halftime trying to make adjustments,” Mountain Pointe coach Rich Wellbrock said. “It’d be nice for us to start quick, have a great first half and go in and the other team will have to make a little bit more adjustments.”
Now 1-5 on the year, Mountain Pointe heads into a matchup with Desert Vista (4-2) in the 23rd annual Ahwatukee Bowl as the underdog. However, with a game of this magnitude, everything that has happened in previous weeks goes out the window.
AFN Staff Writer Eric Newman and contributing writer Chris Fahrendorf contributed to this report.
