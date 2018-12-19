The Desert Vista girls volleyball team raised $3,000 for juvenile diabetes research during a fundraising car wash. Among the participants are Cary DePriest (back row center, white hat) and Cheryl DePriest (front row center, white hat), parents of Alex DePriest, who passed away of complications associated with Type 1 diabetes. Participants wore Alex’s favorite color and have her jersey No. 7 on their sleeves.