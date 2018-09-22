Desert Vista’s hopes for an undefeated season came crashing down like a microburst for the Thunder on Friday.
First, with the game tied in the closing 25 seconds of the first half, DV had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown, and then in the third quarter it lost leading rusher Tyson Grubbs to a foot injury and fell to unbeaten Highland, 45-24, in Gilbert.
Highland’s Ja’sean Lee blocked the punt and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown with 23 seconds left in the half.
Desert Vista coach Dan Hinds acknowledged that “we have some things we have to work on.”
“They didn’t make a lot of mistakes. That’s a good football team,” Hinds said. “We have to shore a few things up there with special teams. But we’re all right. Those things we can fix, I believe.”
Grubbs left the game with a foot injury midway through the third quarter. He had 130 yards on 17 carries, including a 53-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
“When your workhorse goes down like that it changes things a little bit,” Hinds said. “But you’ve got to be ready for that.”
Grubbs’ younger brother, Devon, a freshman, came on to carry eight times for 103 yards and a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Colby Humphrey gained 49 yards on eight carries, including a 21-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
“When Tyson went down, his little brother ran well,” Hinds said.
The Thunder have been run-heavy most of the season due to a lackluster passing game.
“We need to take a look at our pass protection and make sure we start shoring that up a little bit for our quarterback. Once we do that and give him time to throw, we’re going to be great.”
Anyone who wondered if Highland is for real had that question answered convincingly.
“The punt block was the key to us believing we were going to finish this thing,” Farrel said. “The fact that we were able to block it, and even though we got the ball back and didn’t do anything with it (to begin the second half), when you do that before a half it really demoralizes a team.”
The Hawks moved to 6-0 for the first time in program history.
“First time in Highland High School history, so I’m just happy for the kids,” Farrel said. “They’ve been working super hard. They believe that they’re considered part of the best in Arizona and I think they’re showing it right now, so it’s awesome.”
Highland’s passing game was in high gear, as quarterback Kaleb Herbert threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Noah Burdick, Herbert’s primary target, made five catches, three of them for touchdowns, for 93 yards.
“It was a big win for us,” Herbert said. “Our team played great. A great team win. Everybody did their job.”
Desert Vista (4-1) plays host to Desert Ridge (3-3) on Friday. Highland (6-0) plays host to Mountain Pointe (2-3).
Highland 45, Desert Vista 24
Highland 0 17 7 21 - 45
Desert Vista 3 7 7 7 – 24
First
DV – FG, Lewis 33, 7:03.
Second
High - Burdick 38 pass from Herbert (McNamara kick), 11:26.
DV – T. Grubbs 53 run (Lewis kick), 5:11.
High – FG, McNamara 35, 52.9.
High - Lee 10 blocked punt return (McNamara kick), 23.6.
Third
High - Huffman 16 run (McNamara kick), 2:59.
DV - Humphrey 21 run (Lewis kick), 1:18.
Fourth
High - Burdick 18 pass from Herbert (McNamara kick), 10:18.
High - Burdick 21 pass from Herbert (McNamara kick), 9:10.
DV – D. Grubbs 15 run (Lewis kick), 5:32.
High - Cullimore 9 run (McNamara kick), 3:11.
Team statistics
DV Highland
Rush-yards 36-307 23-136
Comp-Att-Int 7-13-1 15-27-0
Pass yard 46 201
Total yards 353 337
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties 4-20 6-60
Individual statistics
Rushing
Desert Vista - T. Grubbs 17-130, D. Grubbs 8-103, Humphrey 16-83, Delgado 1-4, Navarro 6-(-13). Highland- Cullimore 6-41, Huffman 10-37, Herbert 4-36, Wood 2-11, Crandall 1-2.
Passing
Desert Vista- Navarro 7-13-1, 46 yards. Highland - Herbert 15-27-0, 201.
Receiving
Desert Vista - Ervin 3-26, Delgado 2-16, T. Grubbs 1-4, Humphrey 1-0. Highland- Crandall 6-23, Burdick 5-93, Cullimore 2-24, Huffman 2-21, Hester 1-20, Wood 1-18, Zimmerman 1-8.
