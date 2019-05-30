A high-intensity football camp targeting Southeast Valley high school football players will take place on June 22-23 at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee.
The camp will be the first-ever put on by Level Up, an Ahwatukee-based organization under the umbrella of 1st Place Tutoring and powered by Dayton, Ohio-based Enhance U Sports Performance Academy.
"This camp is different because it is not a celebrity football camp," said Michael Bond, Executive Director of Level Up and owner and operator of 1st Place Tutoring. "This camp is specifically designed to give high-level instruction to student-athletes to give them the tools to reach the next level.”
Campers will be coached by professionals with several years of experience at every level.
Mountain Pointe head coach Rich Wellbrock is the camp host and will also coach the offensive line. Ron Aiken, a former assistant coach at the University of Iowa, University of Oregon and the Arizona Cardinals, will coach the defensive line. Luke Matthews and Derek Deardorff, assistants at the University of Hawaii, will coach wide receivers and quarterbacks.
Other coaches at the camp include former New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tramain Hall, who is the founder of Enhance U Sports Performance Academy. Jake Peterson, the defensive coordinator at Valley Christian High School in Chandler will coach defensive backs alongside Cuyahoga (Ohio) High assistant Jeff Klusti and Brandon Wirrig, a professional performance trainer.
Campers will go through extensive drills specific to their position, as well as learn the necessary fundamentals to be successful both on and off the field. An emphasis will be put on success in the classroom, as Bond and the other coaches will stress the importance of maintaining academic success in order to move on to the next level.
Coaches will also encourage players to set goals for themselves, as well as prepare them for college.
"Athletes who are freshmen learn what it takes and what they must do to become junior varsity players,” Bond said. "Varsity players will learn what they must do for the next level up, in order to become highly recruited athletes prepared to contribute in college. We want to train mind, body and soul so they are not only better players but also better people when they leave us."
While Level Up is targeting Southeast Valley prep football players, all are encouraged to register for the camp. Registration is still open for those wanting to participate in the two-day camp.
More information about the Level Up football camp, as well as how to register, can be found at www.levelup-az.com.
"Our student-athletes are a source of pride and an asset to our community," Bond said. "This camp will not be all Xs and Os. It is focused on learning. There will be periods set aside for discussion of the importance of academics, keeping up with school and what to do and where to get help if needed."
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
