It’s been a long road for Mountain Pointe’s Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson, but it all came to fruition on Wednesday when the three-star cornerback announced his commitment to the University of Utah on Twitter.
Pleasant-Johnson dedicated his commitment to his mother, Jaquel Pleasant, who passed away when he was just 11 years old.
“Dear mom, ever since you’ve been gone I’ve been out here staying out the way and being humble like you taught me,” Pleasant-Johnson wrote. “I promised you that I would go to a division I football program and make an early impact on that university and put the family on the map.
“All those early morning jogs and steady conversations willing my success in the name of Jesus paid off and I thank you for those blessings. I have not arrived yet but I am on my way … With that being said I love and miss you mom and I am more solid than ever. With that being said my commitment is for you and I thank you for birthing me. This is my commitment letter to you.”
Pleasant-Johnson chose Utah over eight other division I programs who had offered full-ride scholarships, including Colorado, Florida, Missouri and Nebraska.
He leads the Pride’s secondary this season with 13 passes defensed and is tied for a team-high three interceptions.
Pleasant-Johnson’s commitment comes just two days before eighth-ranked Mountain Pointe plays No. 1 Chandler in the 6A quarterfinals.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday at Chandler High School.
Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
