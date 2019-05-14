Mountain Pointe High alum Kevin Cron has enjoyed plenty of recognition since he was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound third baseman was recently named the D-backs’ Minor League Player of the Month for April after he had a .352 batting average, .442 on base percentage and .807 slugging percentage in 24 games for Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate, Reno.
His 33 RBIs in April lead the minors, and he was second in home runs with 11. On April 25 against the Fresno Grizzlies – the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals – Cron was 3-for-4 with 3 home runs and 7 RBIs.
It was the first time in his career he hit 3 home runs in a game.
Cron was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He elected not to sign, however, and instead signed to play at Texas Christian University. Cron was named to the 2014 All-College World Series team after TCU fell in the second round to Ole Miss.
He was drafted by the D-backs in the 14th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, and has spent the past five seasons making his way through the organization’s farm system.
Currently in his second season with the Aces, Cron has enjoyed success playing under the tutelage of his father, Chris, who was hired ahead of the 2019 season to be Reno’s manager.
In 32 total games this season, Cron is batting .336 with 40 RBIs and 14 home runs. It’s the highest his batting average has been since entering the D-backs’ farm system.
The Reno Aces are currently 14-23.
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
