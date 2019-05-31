Horizon Honors High School senior Stephanie Clark was one of four recipients of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s annual Scholar Activity Award.
Clark received the award during the AIA’s annual Champions Luncheon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
“I was so excited,” Clark said. “My parents told me how proud they were of me. I was just so happy that I was able to honor my parents in this way. By winning this award it’s kind of a way for me to thank them for all of the support they have given me.”
The award is given to those who achieve academic excellence, perform community service and are involved in school activities.
Clark competed in basketball, swim & dive and spiritline during her time at Horizon Honors. She was also in theatre, National Honor Society and the honor choir.
She also was involved in student council as a freshman.
Clark plans to attend Arizona State University in the fall, where she will major in musical theater. As for her plans after she graduates from ASU, she’s already got them mapped out.
“I’m definitely a planner,” Clark said. “After graduation I plan to pursue musical theater by doing a cruise line or being on a national tour. I’m so passionate about traveling. I want to see the world and experience different cultures.”
Clark has goals to perform in different countries and travel around the world before starting a family. After that, she hopes to perform on Broadway and in summer productions.
“I want to kind of be a nomad and travel around for different productions,” Clark said. “I want to encourage people and young artists to pursue their dreams.”
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
