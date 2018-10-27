Desert Vista can exhale now.
What appeared to be a safe 35-14 lead early in the fourth quarter shrank to a one-touchdown margin over the final 6 minutes and the Thunder defense had to make one final stop on the closing play to escape with a 35-28 win over scrappy Queen Creek on Friday at Thunder Stadium in Ahwatukee.
On the last play, Queen Creek sophomore backup quarterback Trey Reynolds, under heavy pressure, heaved a Hail-Mary pass, which Thunder junior Elijah Ervin intercepted as time expired.
The Thunder (9-1) are likely to be the No. 5 seed when the 6A playoff brackets are announced Saturday morning and host a first-round playoff game on Nov. 2.
The Bulldogs (7-3) were playing without injured starting quarterback Devin Larsen, but they’ll get no sympathy from the Thunder regarding injuries. They’ve been without their leading rusher, Tyson Grubbs, for the past month.
Reynolds rallied the Bulldogs to two quick touchdowns that gave the Thunder a scare.
“The kid (Reynolds) is an athlete. I mean he can run,” Thunder coach Dan Hinds said. “He didn’t throw badly either, not as good as the starter, but they are a power football team and he added to that. So, it was a different dimension to their offense.”
The Bulldogs began to move the ball in chunks in the fourth quarter and capped their drive with a 28-yard touchdown run by Dayson Coleman that cut it to run 35-21 with 8:46 left.
Desert Vista then tried to run time off the clock but Queen Creek forced a fumble and got the ball back.
Reynolds, who had just two passing yards on two completions in the first half, began connecting on screen passes for big gains. That appeared to give him confidence, and he made quality completions as the Bulldogs quickly drove for another score that cut it to 35-28 with 6:18 left.
The Thunder again tried to run the clock but a series of penalties backed up the offense to first-and-40 and Desert Vista, unable to convert, was forced to punt, putting the game in the hands of its defense.
With less than a minute remaining and time winding, Desert Vista’s defensive line got tremendous pressure and Tyler Roberts made a sack that likely saved the game.
“We ran that same blitz earlier in the game, and they picked it up really well,” Roberts said. “I was going to shoot inside so that Sebastian Mingot could get out. They went with him so I shot through and it worked out
“That’s a playoff-caliber team in Queen Creek that we just beat, and we’re expecting to play teams that are just as good in the playoffs. If we can play the way we played tonight, maybe even a little better than we played tonight, we’re bound for state.”
The game-ending interception was nothing new for the Thunder, who won on a last-second interception at Mountain Pointe on Oct. 5.
“These are the big-time wins we’re going to need in the playoffs,” Ervin said. “It feels really good to win a close game like that.”
Ervin also produced on offense – seven catches for 150 yards and a score – as he often beat single-coverage. Queen Creek loaded the box against Desert Vista’s running game, and junior quarterback Parker Navarro made accurate throws off play action.
“The run game has been setting it up, and those are the big plays we’ve needed,” Ervin said. “And it’s all because the guys in the run game have been pounding all year.”
Navarro had runs (five carries, 41 yards) in key spots for the Thunder, but freshman Devon Grubbs (21-92) was the workhorse back, consistently picking up big carries and first downs.
“I’ve never coached a freshman that’s as dynamic as Devon Grubbs,” Hinds said. “He’s very talented, very athletic and he’s a special young man.”
Desert Vista 35, Queen Creek 28
Queen Creek 7 0 7 14 – 28
Desert Vista 7 14 7 7 – 35
First
QC – Borja 1 run (Kaupe kick), 5:33.
DV – Thomas 99 kickoff return (Lewis kick), 5:18.
Second
DV – Thomas 24 pass from Navarro (Lewis kick), 4:45.
DV – Ervin 34 pass from Navarro (Lewis kick), 1:31.
Third
QC – Reynolds 1 run (Kaupe kick), 7:10.
DV – Grubbs 35 run (Lewis kick), 3:42.
Fourth
DV – Grubbs 1 run (Lewis kick), 10:58.
QC – Coleman 28 run (Kaupe kick), 8:46.
QC – Reynolds 1 run (Kaupe kick), 6:18.
Team Statistics
QC DV
First downs 17 14
Rush-yards 39-236 30-153
Comp-App-Int 9-19-2 12-20-0
Pass yard 100 203
Total yards 336 356
Fumbles/lost 0/0 2/1
Penalties 4-45 11-101
Individual statistics
Rushing
Queen Creek – Reynolds 16-91, Borja 14-78, Coleman 5-56, Bond 4-11. Desert Vista – Grubbs 21-92, Navarro 5-41, Humphrey 3-20, Thomas 1-0.
Passing
Queen Creek – Reynolds 9-19-2, 100 yards. Desert Vista – Navarro 12-20-0, 203.
Receiving
Queen Creek – Rios 2-24, Bond 2-12, Gillies 2-9, Koester 1-30, Aldecoa 1-25, Borja 1-0. Desert Vista – Ervin 7-150, Thomas 3-31, Garcia 1-17, Carlock 1-5.
