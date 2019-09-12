Desert Vista High senior Osasere Ighodaro, a four-star power forward, has committed to play basketball at Marquette University.
The 6-foot-8, 200-pounder announced his commitment Thursday night in a video posted on his Twitter account. He chose Marquette over Texas, Stanford and Vanderbilt.
Next Chapter 🖤 #committed pic.twitter.com/7XVooRF2SB— oso❗️ (@_oso_i) September 13, 2019
"All my life, I've dreamed of playing basketball at the highest level and playing in college," Ighodaro said in the video. "I never could have imagined that God would have allowed me to be in the position to choose where I want to go to school."
He went on to thank his coaches and family before revealing his decision to become a Golden Eagle after his high school career is over.
Ighodaro burst onto the national recruiting season last season as a junior. He helped lead Desert Vista to a 17-10 record while averaging 9.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He was forced to play in the paint all season, going away from his natural position as a wing.
This season, however, Ighodaro will be able to play the wing with the addition of John Solomon, who transferred to the program this summer after playing the last two seasons at Sarasota Christian in Sarasota, Fla.
Along with the addition of Solomon, Desert Vista returns nearly every one of its starters from last season’s team, including sophomores Andrew King and Marcus Wady, as well as seniors Jackson Ray and James Gossett, among others.
The Thunder expect to have even more depth on the bench, making them an early favorite to contend for a 6A title.
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
