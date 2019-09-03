The Mountain Pointe High School girls' volleyball team has had its fair share of success in recent years.
In 2016, the Pride finished as the runner-up in the 6A Conference after falling to Corona del Sol in the title game. A year later, Mountain Pointe made it to the semifinals before running into yet another hot Aztec squad.
Mountain Pointe figures to remain successful this season despite being led by a new head coach when they tip off the season Tuesday night against Valley Vista High School.
Former Pride coach Karen Gray stepped down to watch her daughter play collegiately, paving the way for Andrew Yamashiro to take over. Yamashiro is a familiar face of the program as he spent the last four seasons as an assistant under Gray.
His familiarity has made the transition smooth, as he is familiar with each of the girls’ style of play and overall personality.
“Overall, I think it’s been an easy change,” Yamashiro said. “I have a ton of respect for the girls and they have the same respect for me. There will be a culture change of us being aggressive all the time.”
Yamashiro has relied heavily on two of his senior leaders to help direct the group this season.
Senior middle blocker Kahrizma Kyles and senior opposite Desiray Armstrong are stepping into the captain roles this season for the Pride, taking over for Piper Manross and Avery Luoma, who both went on to play Division I volleyball after graduation.
Both girls admit that it is a special honor to be looked upon by their new coach as leaders, especially for Kyles. The 5-foot-11 senior played in just two matches last season, as she suffered a torn ACL in the first set against Skyline on Aug. 30, 2018.
After a year away, she’s eager to prove she has what it takes to still compete at a high level for her team this season.
“I just want it to be a fun year with my team,” Kyles said. “Since it’s my last year, I just want to make the most of it. I hate losing, all I ever want to do is win.”
Armstrong was one of several girls to step up in Kyles absence last season. She had a team-high 149 blocks, 89 kills and 16 aces as a junior.
The coaching change has brought along even more changes for Mountain Pointe. Four seniors graduated from last year’s team, while some girls decided to transfer out of the program.
A core group of girls still remain, however. Armstrong believes the changes has actually brought the team closer together, and they’re eager to prove that Mountain Pointe volleyball is still among one of the premier programs in the state.
“We’re the underdog,” Armstrong said. “We’ve proven ourselves in the past and we can do it again. It’s just another one of those seasons.”
