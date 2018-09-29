Desert Vista High utilized its rushing attack and defense at home to defeat Desert Ridge 27-3 on Friday night.
It was a battle of the back-up running backs as both teams were missing their star rushers – Desert Vista junior Tyson Grubbs was out due to a leg injury, while Desert Ridge senior Lucas Wright recovered from a concussion.
“It’s hard to not be out there with my guys,” Wright said, sitting in street clothes on the bench, “I try to hype them up as much as I can, but I just wish I could get the uniform on and go in.”
While the Jaguars struggled to move the ball throughout the game, Desert Vista had plenty of back-up firepower behind junior Colby Humphrey, sophomore Taron Thomas and senior Armando Delgado.
“Any team would miss Tyson Grubbs, but I don’t think there are a lot of teams in the state that have backup running backs like we have,” Desert Vista coach Dan Hinds said.
The Thunder’s offensive line created holes all night for the backs, and a nice rotation allowed Desert Vista players to stay fresh.
“That’s our game-plan, we want to run the ball down teams’ throats. We also want to open up the passing game,” senior offensive lineman Michael Lonski said.
While the first offensive drive ended in an interception, Desert Vista’s second offensive drive accomplished exactly what Lonski and the rest of the offense had hoped for. The Thunder, mainly behind Humphrey, pounded the ground play-after-play. With the Jaguars loading the box against the run, junior quarterback Parker Navarro hit a wide-open junior Dominic Shepardson for a three-yard touchdown off play action.
Desert Vista never lost the lead.
Not much of a passing team to begin with, Desert Ridge never strayed too far from the run, but was simply not able to have the same production it has been accustomed to this season.
While the Jaguars held their own in the first half on defense, allowing just seven points, the Thunder got a pick-six from senior corner Kaleo Bright, his first-ever score in varsity football. He said the Jaguars’ inability to throw downfield or muster up much of a run game allowed him to take more chances at deflections and interceptions, knowing his opposing receivers would often only run short routes.
“Obviously the defensive line and linebackers were handling the run so much that I even said at halftime, ‘keep that up, because if they do pass the ball, we’re in coverage on them,’ so it was very easy to take those risks,” he said.
At half, the Thunder led 14-0, and Desert Ridge had amassed just two yards on offense.
The Jaguars showed more fight early in the third quarter, though, as the offensive line opened a few nice holes on the first drive for some long runs. Desert Vista got a key third-down stop at the 11 yard-line, forcing the Jaguars into a field goal -- their only score of the game. From there, Desert Vista’s defensive line was dominant, and Desert Ridge was once-again stagnant on offense.
Just a week after losing its first game of the season – a 45-24 defeat at Highland High – Delgado, who played on both sides of the ball for the Thunder, said the defense was motivated to play well after giving up the most points it had all year. The unit rarely deviated from base formation, and simply made the game and calls easier on itself.
“Last game we were coming out and trying to defend everything they (Highland) had, so a lot of audibles and a lot of adjustments. We were moving around a lot. For this game, we wanted to settle it down, keep it simple,” he said.
Happy to keep running both the ball and the clock, Desert Vista added onto its lead with a three-yard run from Thomas. Just five plays later, the Thunder recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a score.
Now, the Thunder look forward to a short road trip to Mountain Pointe High for an all-Ahwatukee matchup. Hinds said he’s hopeful Grubbs will play Friday. With area bragging rights on the line, Delgado said the next game is one of the main reasons Thunder players don the dark blue and gold uniform.
“We’re ridiculously excited for it. We’ve been preparing since Summer, so it’s going to be a big game next week,” he said.
Desert Vista moves to 5-1, while Desert Ridge falls to 3-4. The Jaguars face Queen Creek at home next Friday.
Desert Ridge 3, Desert Vista 27
Desert Ridge 0 0 3 0 - 3
Desert Vista 7 7 0 13 – 27
First
DV – Shepardson 4 pass from Navarro (Lewis kick), 0:34
Second
DV – Bright 42 interception return (Lewis kick), 4:29
Third
DR – FG Edwards 24 (pass failed), 6:09
Fourth
DV – Thomas 3 run (Lewis kick), 7:53
DV – Jackson punt blocked, recovered in end zone (kick failed), 6:29
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Desert Ridge – Salazar 18-28, chino 1-7, Segura 1-1, Kolb 2- (-)21. Desert Vista – Humphrey 20-79, Thomas 13-43, Delgado 5-12, Navarro 5- (-)22.
Passing
Desert Ridge – Kolb 9-20-31-1. Desert Vista – Navarro 8-16-49-1.
Receiving
Desert Ridge – Lee 5-20, Chino 1-7, Forbes 2-4, Salazar 1-0. Desert Vista – Delgado 3-16, Fritz 1-13, Humphrey 1-9, Shepardson 1-6, Ervin 2-5.
Team Statistics
Desert Ridge Desert Vista
First Downs 5 14
Rush-yards 22-15 43-112
Comp-Att-Int 9-20-1 8-16-1
Pass yard 31 49
Total yards 46 161
Fumbles/lost 2/0 3/0
Penalties 8-125 6-55
