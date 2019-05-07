Mountain Pointe track and field

Mountain Pointe junior Alex Ramirez, who has led the state all season in javelin, placed second overall in the event after throwing 194-feet, 10 inches.

 Zach Alvira/AFN Staff

The Mountain Pointe High track & field team entered the state meet on Wednesday, May 1 at Mesa Community College with just 13 participants.

Despite being outnumbered by fellow Division I teams, the Pride battled through each event, and qualified for final events on Saturday, May 4.

Junior thrower Alex Ramirez helped Mountain Pointe get off to a strong start in javelin, as the 2019 season record holder placed second behind Desert Vista’s Kevin Fairchild. Ramirez’s best throw went 194-feet, 10 inches, nearly 6-feet shy of his personal record of 200-11 throw at the Tempe City Meet on April 16.

Senior Jakoby Griffin anchored the Pride in the jumping events, as he placed 12th in the long jump. His best jump went 20-feet, 10.5 inches.

Griffin, who was one of the state’s top triple jumpers all season, excelled in his craft. He finished third overall in the triple jump after his best mark of  45-feet, 4.5 inches.

In the track events, Mountain Pointe was represented by junior Alexander Graham and senior Jathan Washington.

Graham finished 9th overall in the Division I 1600-meter run and 11th in the 3200-meter run.

Washington qualified for the 100-meter dash finals on the first day of the meet on Wednesday, and finished 8th in the finals on Saturday.

On the girls side, Mountain Pointe fell just short of qualifying for the 100- and 200-meter dashes, as well as the 100 hurdles. The Pride’s relay team qualified for the 4x100-meter relay, but a bad handoff led to their disqualification in the finals.

Kristen Kopplin finished tied for 10th overall in the Pole Vault, while Haila Reed finished 13th in triple jump.

The Mountain Pointe boys finished 15th overall while the girls fell outside the top-23.

Mountain Pointe state meet results

Boys

Name                                      Event                          Place

Alex Ramirez                          javelin                         2

Jakoby Griffin                         triple jump                   3

Jakoby Griffin                         long jump                    12

Alexander Graham                  1600m                         9

Alexander Graham                  3200m                         11

Jathan Washington                 100m                           8

Girls

Name                                      Event                          Place

Kamryn Hopkins                    high jump                      17

Kristen Kopplin                      pole vault                      t-10

Haila Reed                            triple jump                    13

