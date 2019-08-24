Resi Shank has been biding his time to start in Mountain Pointe's backfield.
Friday night the senior proved he is capable of carrying on the program's long-running tradition of boasting talented running backs.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound spark plug exploded into the season with 122 yards of offense, including 90 yards rushing and three touchdowns to help the Pride defeat Faith Lutheran, 40-17.
“I was very anxious (to play), but I was confident coming into this game," Shank said. "Our O-line did great so that helped me out a lot. But our team as a whole did really good. We all trust in each other and believe in each other. It all comes down to 'you got my back, I got your back'. As a whole team we came out here knowing that if something bad happens, somebody else is gonna pick 'em up.”
A furious comeback by Palm Springs wasn't enough, as Desert Vista emerged victorious over the Indians, 44-34, on Friday night in Ahwatukee.
There's been a lot of excitement surrounding this Thunder team, especially taking into account the returning starters such as senior quarterback Parker Navarro, running back brothers Tyson (senior) and Devon (sophomore) Grubbs and senior wide receiver Elijah Ervin. All four made an impact on Friday night.
The Thunder scored 37 first-half points before allowing Palm Springs to climb back into the game. But a late touchdown run by Tyson Grubbs, his third of the night, helped the Thunder seal the victory.
"We did some good things tonight, but obviously we got some things to work on," Desert Vista coach Dan Hinds said.
Ahwatukee Foothills News' contributing writers W.G. Ramirez and Chris Fahrendorf contributed to this report.
