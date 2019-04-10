Free swimming lesson offered for adults

Ahwatukee residents who haven’t yet learned how to swim can ditch the water wings and take advantage of a free class taught by U.S. Masters swimming-certified Adult Learn to Swim Instructors.
Ahwatukee Community Swim & Tennis Center, 4700 E. Warner Road, will offer a free adult learn-to-swim class 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 27.
The one-lesson session is offered through a grant from the USMS Swimming Saves Lives Foundation, the charitable arm of U.S. Masters Swimming. The center is one of 69 programs nationwide to have received a grant in 2019.
More than a third of adults in the United States cannot swim the length of a pool, putting them at risk for becoming one of the 10 people who drown every day in this country, according to the CDC.
Most of the people who drown in the US are adults.
“We encourage adults to participate in swim lessons, we want everyone regardless of age to enjoy the sport of swimming,” said Joyce Foote, Ahwatukee Community Swim & Tennis Center certified adult learn-to-swim instructor. “Swimming is good for your overall health and promotes safety in and around water.”
The benefit of learning to swim goes beyond the student taking lessons.
“The ripple effect of adult swim lessons is very real,” said U.S. Masters Swimming CEO Bill Brenner. “Adults who swim are more likely to sign up their children for lessons, too. So adult swim lessons can result in whole families becoming safer around the water.”
To register: joycefoote@ahwatukeehoa.com or call 480-893-3431 Ext 3.
The Swimming Saves Lives Foundation is the charitable arm of U.S. Masters Swimming. USMS has been promoting the health and fitness benefits of swimming for more than 40 years. The foundation provides grants for adult learn-to-swim classes. Information: usms.org/giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.