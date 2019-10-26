It was back-and-forth affair between Desert Vista and Corona del Sol while Mountain Pointe's offense struggled to find its footing against Desert Ridge on senior night for both schools.
The Thunder emerged victorious against the Aztecs, 29-22, while the Pride fell to the Jaguars, 16-6.
Emotions were running high for Desert Vista’s football team, but they quickly met the brick wall that was Corona del Sol’s defense.
Corona held the Thunder to only one touchdown in the first half and intercepted Desert Vista senior quarterback Parker Navarro. They also held the Thunder’s running back duo of Tyson and Devon Grubbs to 24 yards on five first-half carries.
In the second half things became interesting as penalties haunted Desert Vista. Head coach Dan Hinds believes that penalties were what really held back his offense.
“It was the penalties and you know we’re just going to have to take a look at the film and see what it was,” Hinds said.
Despite the penalties, a shootout ensued.
Both teams went back-and-forth before Navarro led the Thunder through an unconventional two-minute offense. On third down he threw what should have been a game-sealing interception, but the ball went right through the cornerback’s hands and fell straight into senior wide receiver Colton Grover’s lap.
The 25-yard completion set Desert Vista up inside the 10-yard line where junior running back Taron Thomas punched in the game-sealing touchdown. Navarro rushed for the two-point conversion, putting Desert Vista up by seven points for good measure.
“That was just God doing his work,” Navarro said. “I put the ball a little too high and Colton caught it off the bounce, made a great play, and you know, magic happens sometimes.”
Mountain Pointe came into its contest against Desert Ridge hoping to secure a victory on senior night. However, it was the Pride that fell short in a dogfight.
The Pride struggles on offense, as they were unable to move the ball consistently. Desert Ridge’s pass rush created havoc and the running lanes were clogged for most of the game.
With the offense stuck in neutral, it fell on the defense to bail them out.
In the first quarter, the Pride’s defense had their backs to the goal line but held the Jaguars to three points. Mountain Pointe would give up a touchdown later in the second quarter. But it was during that second period of play that senior cornerback Diamante Landrum picked off Jaguar’s junior quarterback Austin Kolb and took it the distance to make it a three-point game.
Mountain Pointe’s defense played strong but was unable to stop the Jaguars as they mixed up their play call with passes and throws.
It’s been a rough go for the Pride this season, as they fall to 1-8 (0-4) on the year. Senior running back Resi Shank said it was a tough last home game to go through but that won’t derail his mindset for his final game at Mountain Pointe.
“I just want to finish strong,” Shank said. “I just want to come out with a dub and I’m just happy to be with this team, happy to play with my brothers.”
Mountain Pointe wraps up its regular season on the road next week at Corona del Sol (3-6, 1-3), while Desert Vista (7-2, 3-1) travels to face Queen Creek (6-3, 2-2).
AFN contributing writers Omar Soussi and Chris Fahrendorf contributed to this report.
