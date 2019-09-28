It was a rough go for Mountain Pointe on Friday night, as they were unable to muster any points for the second time this season, losing to Queen Creek 32-0.
Offensively, the Pride were unable to find a rhythm the entire night and struggled to move anywhere down field. Add on a fumble and interception, along with more than 70 yards in penalties, and the level of frustration from the Mountain Pointe sideline could be felt on the field.
Sophomore quarterback Landen Powell completed only 7-of-16 passes for 59 yards. One of his passes was tipped for an interception by the Bulldog defense and returned 65 yards for a touchdown. Mountain Pointe managed to rush for 149 yards, but were unable to turn anything into points despite reaching the red zone.
It was a solid performance overall by the Queen Creek defense to virtually shut down Mountain Pointe, one that coach Joe Germaine was happy about.
“I think that’s the highlight of the game for us tonight," Germaine said. "We’ve always tried to place an emphasis on our defense, and we’re evolving and we’re constantly getting better. They executed so well tonight and I think that was the difference in the game."
While Mountain Pointe struggled offensively, its defense did the same.
The Pride gave up 188 yards passing to Queen Creek. While only down by two scores at the half, Mountain Pointe couldn't find a rhythm to make a comeback after Queen Creek sophomore defensive back Payton Barlow's interception.
“I think Mountain Pointe posed a real stout defense against us,” Germaine said. “Offensively, we did kind of what we had to do, but it was a struggle all night.”
Already struggling heading into the contest against Queen Creek, Mountain Pointe players and coaches were visibly upset by the loss. They quickly made their way to buses and were unavailable for comment after the game.
Mountain Pointe (1-4, 0-1) will look to turn things around next week against Highland (4-2, 0-1).
Scoring Summary
Queen Creek 7 7 15 3 -- 32
Mountain Pointe 0 0 0 0 -- 0
First
QC – Devin Brown 43 yards to Jared Bosworth (Zane Kaupe kick) 6:39
Second
QC – Brown 20 yards to Cobly Garvin (Kaupe Kick) 4:11
Third
QC – Jace Bond 45 yard run (Kaupe kick) 8:12
QC – Payton Barlow interception for 65 yard touchdown (Jake Whittaker 2-Pt Conv) 3:40
Fourth
QC – Kaupe field goal good 6:51
