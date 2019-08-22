Football Schedule

Weekly East Valley prep football schedule

The time has finally come. Football is back.

Some East Valley prep football teams will kick off the season this week against out of state opponents, while others take on foes from outside their respective region.

Here are all of the games on tap this week. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday unless noted.

North at Basha

Hamilton at Chaparral

Mountain View at Corona del Sol

Red Mountain at Desert Ridge

Palm Springs (Calif.) at Desert Vista

Shadow Ridge at Dobson

Mountain Pointe at Faith Lutheran (Nev.)

Alhambra at Highland

Chandler at Liberty (Nev.)

Pinnacle at Perry

Mesa at Sandra Day O’Connor

Mountain Ridge at Skyline

Queen Creek at Westwood

North Canyon at Apache Junction

Desert Mountain at Apollo

Sunnyside at Campo Verde

Casteel at Centennial

Mesquite at Gilbert

Maricopa at McClintock

Betty H. Fairfax at Notre Dame Prep

Norco (Calif.) at Williams Field

Alemany (Calif.) at Higley (Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.)

Arcadia at Coronado

Poston Butte at Saguaro

Benjamin Franklin at Ganado

ALA – Ironwood at ALA – Queen Creek

Chandler Prep at Arizona College Prep

ALA – Gilbert at Gilbert Christian

Valley Christian at Scottsdale Christian

Heritage Academy at Scottsdale Prep

Arete Prep at Mogollon

