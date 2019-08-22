The time has finally come. Football is back.
Some East Valley prep football teams will kick off the season this week against out of state opponents, while others take on foes from outside their respective region.
Here are all of the games on tap this week. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday unless noted.
North at Basha
Hamilton at Chaparral
Mountain View at Corona del Sol
Red Mountain at Desert Ridge
Palm Springs (Calif.) at Desert Vista
Shadow Ridge at Dobson
Mountain Pointe at Faith Lutheran (Nev.)
Alhambra at Highland
Chandler at Liberty (Nev.)
Pinnacle at Perry
Mesa at Sandra Day O’Connor
Mountain Ridge at Skyline
Queen Creek at Westwood
North Canyon at Apache Junction
Desert Mountain at Apollo
Sunnyside at Campo Verde
Casteel at Centennial
Mesquite at Gilbert
Maricopa at McClintock
Betty H. Fairfax at Notre Dame Prep
Norco (Calif.) at Williams Field
Alemany (Calif.) at Higley (Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.)
Arcadia at Coronado
Poston Butte at Saguaro
Benjamin Franklin at Ganado
ALA – Ironwood at ALA – Queen Creek
Chandler Prep at Arizona College Prep
ALA – Gilbert at Gilbert Christian
Valley Christian at Scottsdale Christian
Heritage Academy at Scottsdale Prep
Arete Prep at Mogollon
