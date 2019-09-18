The Desert Vista High volleyball team’s annual father-daughter car wash benefitting juvenile diabetes research is taking place Saturday in Ahwatukee.
The team has held the car wash fundraiser for more than 20 years, but for the second time they will host it in honor of Alex DePriest, a former Desert Vista student who tragically passed away while on vacation in in April 2017 at 17 due to complications with type 1 diabetes.
DePriest had just recently finished her last year playing volleyball for the Thunder and was also a student-manager for the boys’ team. Shortly after she died, the boys program began wearing pink shirts during warm-ups in her honor. Pink was DePriest’s favorite color.
On Tuesday against Skyline, Desert Vista held its annual Dig Pink match, which previously helped raise over $100,000 for cancer research. Since DePriest’s passing, however, the game has been changed to honor her legacy and donate all funds to juvenile diabetes research.
Desert Vista swept Skyline 3-0 to win the match.
The car wash will be held at the Yoasis shopping center near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and South Desert Foothills Parkway from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone planning to attend the car wash is encouraged to wear pink for DePriest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.