Ethan Wright wasn’t focused on running the 300-meter hurdles within a specific time, all he wanted was a spot on the podium.
The Desert Vista senior was the leader in the 300 hurdles in Division I all season long, and was the favorite to win the title heading into the final day of the state track and field meet on Saturday, May 4 at Mesa Community College.
With the Thunder trailing Chandler High by 12 points in the team scores, Wright delivered.
He ran the 300 hurdles in 37.65 seconds, finishing first just ahead of Highland High’s Zach Schroeder and Chandler High’s Kamijah Carter. Wright’s state title gave Desert Vista 10 points to diminish Chandler’s lead.
“I didn’t come here for my time,” Wright said. “I just came here to place and it feels great.”
Wright knew he had to deliver once again for Desert Vista in the 4x400-meter relay if the Thunder wanted to defend their 2018 state title.
Along with junior Tyson Grubbs, freshman Devon Grubbs and sophomore Luke Stalus, Wright ran the anchor leg for the team but placed third overall behind Chandler and Hamilton. The bronze medal in the 4x400 relay was the second on the day for the Thunder relay team, as they placed in the same position earlier in the day in the 4x100-meter relay.
Despite not getting gold in the final event of his prep career, Wright was still satisfied with his performance. He medaled in four events during the three-day meet.
“It feels great to finally be my time,” Wright said. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”
The Desert Vista boys track & field team placed third overall behind Chandler and Highland with 91 points.
The Thunder had 14 athletes medal in their respective events. Senior Kevin Fairchild captured gold in javelin for the second year in a row. Junior thrower Jorden Morales finished second in discus, while senior Youssef Koudssi placed third in both discus and shot put.
Senior Jason Fritz finished fourth in both shot put and discus, while senior distance runner Lee Nasewytewa finished second in both the 1600- and 3200-meter runs.
On the girls side, six Desert Vista athletes received medals. Senior Sevanna Hanson captured silver in the pole vault, while junior Jamelah Crosswell and senior Kolonnie 'alonna Green placed third and fourth, respectively, in the high jump.
Sophomore Olivia Spencer gave the Thunder a boost in points with her bronze medal in long jump, and senior Zamaree Blevins made the stand by placing fourth in discus.
The Desert Vista girls team finished fourth overall this year with 53.5 points.
Desert Vista boys top-10 placers
Name Event Place
Kevin Fairchild javelin 1
Youssef Koudssi shot put 3
Jason Fritz shot put 4
Zachary Landa shot put 5
Nolan Billeter high jump t-10
Christian Zerihun high jump t-10
Myles High triple jump 8
Clay Sokol long jump 8
Lucas Campanella pole vault t-9
Jorden Morales discus 2
Youssef Koudssi discus 7
Lee Nasewytewa 3200m 2
Desert Vista relay 4x800m 6
Desert Vista relay 4x100m 3
Desert Vista relay 4x400m 3
Ethan Wright 110m hurdles 4
Lee Nasewytewa 1600m 2
Travis Kearney 1600m 4
Josh Lowry 1600m 10
Luke Stalus 400m 6
Ethan Wright 300m hurdles 1
Josh Lowry 3200m 8
Desert Vista girls top-10 placers
Name Event Place
Zamaree Blevins discus 4
Jordan Ferguson discus 6
Alijah Bowens discus 9
Jamelah Carswell high jump 3
Kolonnie 'alonna Green high jump 4
Sevanna Hanson pole vault 2
Olivia Spencer long jump 3
Jamelah Carswell long jump 6
Tori Roberts long jump 7
Brielle Hankins triple jump 5
Alijah Bowens shot put 6
Julianna Perez shot put 9
Reina Ferra 100m 9
Sierra Doty 400m 6
Katy Clausen 1600m 9
Katy Clausen 3200m 10
Jamelah Carswell 300m hurdles 7
Desert Vista relay 4x100m 8
Desert Vista relay 4x400m 6
Desert Vista relay 4x800m 9
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
