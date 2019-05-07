DV track

Desert Vista senior Ethan Wright was focused on placing in the 300-meter hurdles for his team to have a shot at defending its 2018 state title. Wright finished first overall in the event with a time of 37.65 seconds.

Ethan Wright wasn’t focused on running the 300-meter hurdles within a specific time, all he wanted was a spot on the podium.

The Desert Vista senior was the leader in the 300 hurdles in Division I all season long, and was the favorite to win the title heading into the final day of the state track and field meet on Saturday, May 4 at Mesa Community College.

With the Thunder trailing Chandler High by 12 points in the team scores, Wright delivered.

He ran the 300 hurdles in 37.65 seconds, finishing first just ahead of Highland High’s Zach Schroeder and Chandler High’s Kamijah Carter. Wright’s state title gave Desert Vista 10 points to diminish Chandler’s lead.

“I didn’t come here for my time,” Wright said. “I just came here to place and it feels great.”

Wright knew he had to deliver once again for Desert Vista in the 4x400-meter relay if the Thunder wanted to defend their 2018 state title.

Along with junior Tyson Grubbs, freshman Devon Grubbs and sophomore Luke Stalus, Wright ran the anchor leg for the team but placed third overall behind Chandler and Hamilton. The bronze medal in the 4x400 relay was the second on the day for the Thunder relay team, as they placed in the same position earlier in the day in the 4x100-meter relay.

Despite not getting gold in the final event of his prep career, Wright was still satisfied with his performance. He medaled in four events during the three-day meet.

“It feels great to finally be my time,” Wright said. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

The Desert Vista boys track & field team placed third overall behind Chandler and Highland with 91 points.

The Thunder had 14 athletes medal in their respective events. Senior Kevin Fairchild captured gold in javelin for the second year in a row. Junior thrower Jorden Morales finished second in discus, while senior Youssef Koudssi placed third in both discus and shot put.

Senior Jason Fritz finished fourth in both shot put and discus, while senior distance runner Lee Nasewytewa finished second in both the 1600- and 3200-meter runs.

On the girls side, six Desert Vista athletes received medals. Senior Sevanna Hanson captured silver in the pole vault, while junior Jamelah Crosswell and senior Kolonnie 'alonna Green placed third and fourth, respectively, in the high jump.

Sophomore Olivia Spencer gave the Thunder a boost in points with her bronze medal in long jump, and senior Zamaree Blevins made the stand by placing fourth in discus.

The Desert Vista girls team finished fourth overall this year with 53.5 points.

Desert Vista boys top-10 placers

Name                                      Event                          Place

Kevin Fairchild                         javelin                         1

Youssef Koudssi                      shot put                        3

Jason Fritz                              shot put                       4

Zachary Landa                        shot put                       5

Nolan Billeter                          high jump                     t-10

Christian Zerihun                    high jump                     t-10

Myles High                             triple jump                   8

Clay Sokol                             long jump                     8

Lucas Campanella                  pole vault                     t-9

Jorden Morales                      discus                          2

Youssef Koudssi                     discus                          7

Lee Nasewytewa                    3200m                         2

Desert Vista relay                  4x800m                        6

Desert Vista relay                  4x100m                        3

Desert Vista relay                  4x400m                        3

Ethan Wright                         110m hurdles               4

Lee Nasewytewa                    1600m                        2

Travis Kearney                       1600m                        4

Josh Lowry                            1600m                        10

Luke Stalus                            400m                          6

Ethan Wright                          300m hurdles              1

Josh Lowry                             3200m                        8

Desert Vista girls top-10 placers

Name                                      Event                          Place

Zamaree Blevins                     discus                          4

Jordan Ferguson                     discus                          6

Alijah Bowens                         discus                          9

Jamelah Carswell                    high jump                    3

Kolonnie 'alonna Green           high jump                     4

Sevanna Hanson                     pole vault                    2

Olivia Spencer                        long jump                    3

Jamelah Carswell                    long jump                    6

Tori Roberts                           long jump                    7

Brielle Hankins                       triple jump                   5

Alijah Bowens                        shot put                        6

Julianna Perez                        shot put                       9

Reina Ferra                            100m                           9

Sierra Doty                            400m                           6

Katy Clausen                          1600m                         9

Katy Clausen                          3200m                         10

Jamelah Carswell                    300m hurdles               7

Desert Vista relay                   4x100m                       8

Desert Vista relay                   4x400m                       6

Desert Vista relay                   4x800m                       9

